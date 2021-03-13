Tama Livestock, Tama, Iowa, reported receipts of 1,026 head of feeder cattle selling on March 5, compared to 1,680 head on Feb. 19 and 785 head a year ago, according to the USDA to Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This was a special precondition calf sale and no comparison was available. The trade was active. The demand was moderate to good. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 60% steers and 40% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 66%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 328 lbs., 185.00; 2 head, 363 lbs., 182.50; 14 head, 410 to 440 lbs., 169.00 to 184.00 (179.01); 15 head, 450 to 490 lbs., 165.00 to 188.00 (176.82); 24 head, 503 to 542 lbs., 160.00 to 170.00 (165.80); 66 head, 550 to 583 lbs., 151.00 to 165.00 (158.24); 61 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 143.50 to 154.00 (148.60); 46 head, 660 to 695 lbs., 140.00 to 147.00 (142.88); 146 head, 702 to 749 lbs., 131.00 to 140.00 (135.58); 27 head, 750 to 796 lbs., 132.00 to 138.50 (135.91); 57 head, 802 to 842 lbs., 124.00 to 135.25 (132.22); 59 head, 859 to 889 lbs., 122.50 to 132.25 (128.08); 13 head, 955 lbs., 116.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 340 lbs., 151.00; 7 head, 363 to 398 lbs., 141.00 to 151.00 (145.18); 21 head, 417 to 448 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (145.24); 15 head, 489 to 494 lbs., 141.00 to 150.00 (143.98); 20 head, 506 to 532 lbs., 130.00 to 148.00 (137.72); 70 head, 555 to 599 lbs., 130.00 to 143.00 (139.52); 55 head, 603 to 642 lbs., 125.00 to 140.00 (135.42); 17 head, 658 to 677 lbs., 125.00 to 139.00 (131.58); 79 head, 703 to 741 lbs., 124.75 to 129.50 (126.30); 13 head, 750 to 791 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (122.80); 24 head, 805 to 848 lbs., 118.25 to 121.00 (119.83); 4 head, 890 lbs., 110.00; 2 head, 955 lbs., 110.00 to 116.00 (113.00).
