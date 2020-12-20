Tama Livestock, Tama, Iowa, reported receipts of 730 head of feeder cattle selling on Dec. 11, compared to 1,568 head on Dec. 4 and 785 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This was a special precondition calf sale, compared to the previous week. The feeder steers were selling $3 to $6 lower, the feeder heifers weighing 550 to 649 pounds were steady to $1.25 higher and those over 650 pounds were selling $2.75 to $4.75 lower. The trade was active. The demand was good. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 58% steers and 42% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 69%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 315 lbs., 185.00; 7 head, 355 to 388 lbs., 181.00 to 186.00 (184.03); 5 head, 440 to 442 lbs., 170.00 to 171.00 (170.40); 15 head, 450 to 493 lbs., 154.00 to 172.00 (163.95); 14 head, 513 to 548 lbs., 151.00 to 164.00 (160.54); 48 head, 560 to 596 lbs., 146.00 to 151.00 (149.00); 78 head, 601 to 646 lbs., 144.00 to 151.75 (148.87); 51 head, 653 to 697 lbs., 136.00 to 149.50 (144.99); 112 head, 701 to 744 lbs., 135.00 to 147.00 (142.11); 13 head, 768 to 776 lbs., 136.00 to 139.00 (137.62); 22 head, 805 to 836 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (133.88); 11 head, 853 to 861 lbs., 127.00 to 131.00 (129.19). Medium and large 1 to 2, 9 head, 510 to 541 lbs., 135.00 to 149.00 (145.18); 1 head, 590 lbs., 138.00; 3 head, 605 to 648 lbs., 130.00 to 141.00 (137.50); 7 head, 679 to 692 lbs., 130.00 to 131.00 (130.43); 5 head, 710 to 730 lbs., 120.00 to 131.00 (126.04); 2 head, 790 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (123.50).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 360 to 378 lbs., 150.00 to 161.00 (156.47); 5 head, 430 to 433 lbs., 146.00 to 147.00 (146.60); 5 head, 476 to 490 lbs., 135.00 to 147.00 (144.54); 56 head, 503 to 541 lbs., 132.00 to 146.00 (141.55); 32 head, 561 to 595 lbs., 129.00 to 139.00 (134.67); 65 head, 604 to 633 lbs., 125.00 to 134.00 (131.23); 63 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 120.00 to 130.50 (125.82); 20 head, 705 to 737 lbs., 120.00 to 123.50 (121.78); 16 head, 750 to 770 lbs., 120.00; 13 head, 812 to 845 lbs., 115.00 to 117.00 (116.68). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 410 lbs., 138.00; 9 head, 570 to 592 lbs., 115.00 to 126.00 (124.82); 3 head, 697 lbs., 115.00.
