Tama Livestock, Tama, Iowa, reported receipts of 829 head of feeder cattle selling on Nov. 16, compared to 1,037 head on Nov. 2 and 997 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This was a calf and yearling sale. Compared to the sale Nov. 2, the feeder steers weighing 400 to 699 pounds were steady to $2.25 higher and those 700 to 800 pounds were steady. The feeder heifers weighing 400 to 649 pounds were steady to $2.75 higher. The trade was active and the demand was good. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 51% steers, 46% was heifers and 3% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 32%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 300 to 336 lbs., 184.00 to 202.50 (189.12); 7 head, 350 to 389 lbs., 179.00 to 180.00 (179.13); 16 head, 409 to 448 lbs., 160.00 to 175.00 (168.82); 33 head, 465 to 494 lbs., 154.00 to 167.50 (164.18); 53 head, 500 to 533 lbs, 151.00 to 163.50 (157.43); 78 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 141.00 to 156.50 (149.77); 59 head, 603 to 648 lbs., 141.00 to 146.00 (142.54); 28 head, 665 to 684 lbs., 138.00 to 140.00 (139.86); 26 head, 723 to 745 lbs., 120.00 to 133.75 (131.76); 8 head, 805 to 808 lbs., 121.00 to 124.00 (122.88). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 430 to 445 lbs., 145.00 to 150.00 (147.54); 8 head, 468 to 488 lbs., 139.00 to 148.00 (141.95); 7 head, 510 to 535 lbs., 139.00 to 147.00 (145.11); 7 head, 555 to 589 lbs., 131.00 to 140.00 (132.22); 8 head, 605 to 615 lbs., 121.00 to 130.00 (126.76); 5 head, 670 to 687 lbs., 120.00 to 121.00 (120.39); 2 head, 748 lbs., 117.00; 4 head, 934 lbs., 115.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 308 to 343 lbs., 151.00 to 165.00 (157.62); 18 head, 375 to 394 lbs., 150.00 to 164.00 (156.16); 6 head, 400 to 420 lbs., 151.00 to 156.00 (155.20); 57 head, 458 to 498 lbs., 137.00 to 146.50 (141.64); 101 head, 504 to 549 lbs., 126.00 to 144.00 (139.43); 18 head, 563 to 595 lbs., 130.00 to 136.00 (134.95); 41 head, 600 to 646 lbs., 123.00 to 138.00 (130.08); 11 head, 669 lbs., 123.00; 1 head, 810 lbs., 118.00; 5 head, 860 to 875 lbs., 120.00; 14 head, 924 lbs., 123.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 305 to 340 lbs., 120.00 to 147.00 (132.28); 3 head, 363 lbs., 140.00; 2 head, 438 lbs., 128.00; 13 head, 451 to 495 lbs., 120.00 to 131.00 (126.07); 7 head, 508 to 543 lbs., 120.00 to 123.00 (121.67); 1 head, 565 lbs., 120.00; 2 head, 645 lbs., 120.00; 1 head, 660 lbs., 115.00; 6 head, 715 to 747 lbs., 116.50 to 119.00 (118.02).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 398 lbs., 174.00; 1 head, 405 lbs., 151.00; 3 head, 453 lbs., 159.00; 2 head, 505 to 535 lbs., 130.00; 3 head, 663 to 695 lbs., 110.00 to 124.00 (119.19); 1 head, 705 lbs., 107.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 465 to 495 lbs., 131.00; 2 head, 598 lbs., 101.00; 1 head, 665 lbs., 105.00.
