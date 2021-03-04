Tama Livestock, Tama, Iowa, reported receipts of 795 head of feeder cattle selling on March 1, compared to 829 head on Nov. 16, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This was a feeder calf and yearling sale so there was no comparison. The trade was active and the demand was good. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 54% steers, 43% was heifers and 4% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 69%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 358 lbs., 175.00; 4 head, 415 to 433 lbs., 166.00 to 177.50 (168.78); 14 head, 463 to 480 lbs., 150.00 to 168.00 (160.84); 49 head, 516 to 538 lbs., 150.00 to 167.00 (162.82); 15 head, 555 to 583 lbs., 149.00 to 168.50 (156.11); 52 head, 603 to 649 lbs., 140.00 to 152.00 (145.79); 58 head, 662 to 678 lbs., 136.50 to 144.00 (141.38); 31 head, 703 to 735 lbs., 133.00 to 142.50 (137.96); 19 head, 769 to 798 lbs., 124.00 to 135.50 (132.95); 58 head, 808 to 837 lbs., 123.25 to 128.00 (126.41); 18 head, 860 to 890 lbs., 118.50 to 123.00 (121.35); 3 head, 937 lbs., 116.50; 31 head, 950 to 981 lbs., 115.50 to 120.25 (119.51).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 393 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (142.50); 14 head, 403 to 440 lbs., 140.00 to 146.00 (142.47); 27 head, 470 to 487 lbs., 136.00 to 156.00 (140.30); 4 head, 504 lbs., 138.00; 40 head, 553 to 588 lbs., 126.00 to 136.00 (131.87); 62 head, 601 to 648 lbs., 121.00 to 129.00 (125.85); 27 head, 664 to 695 lbs., 120.00 to 124.50 (123.37); 39 head, 707 to 729 lbs., 124.00 to 124.50 (124.31); 11 head, 760 to 788 lbs., 121.00 to 124.00 (123.17); 11 head, 828 to 845 lbs., 119.50 to 123.25 (122.56); 13 head, 848 lbs., 124.00 replacement; 6 head, 870 to 873 lbs., 119.00 to 119.75 (119.50); 7 head, 920 to 934 lbs., 110.00 to 118.00 (112.56).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 640 lbs., 119.00; 2 head, 673 lbs., 116.00; 4 head, 753 to 765 lbs., 110.00 to 116.00 (113.02).
