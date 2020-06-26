Tama Livestock, Tama, Iowa, reported receipts of 733 head of feeder cattle selling on June 15, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This was a feeder calf and yearling sale. No comparison was available as the trade was active. The demand was moderate to good. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 54% steers, 40% was heifers and 6% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 41%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 380 lbs., 167.00; 8 head, 405 to 415 lbs., 167.50 to 172.50 (169.35); 34 head, 450 to 455 lbs., 161.00 to 173.00 (172.50); 74 head, 504 to 536 lbs., 156.00 to 169.75 (168.68); 32 head, 558 to 570 lbs., 155.00 to 165.00 (160.87); 60 head, 611 to 647 lbs., 145.00 to 169.00 (159.57); 11 head, 651 to 693 lbs., 144.50 to 149.00 (148.14); 20 head, 709 to 733 lbs., 132.75 to 144.00 (137.65); 18 head, 763 to 788 lbs., 126.50 to 138.00 (130.47); 4 head, 816 lbs., 120.00; 18 head, 880 to 892 lbs., 113.00 to 115.00 (114.33); 35 head, 901 to 946 lbs., 111.00 to 115.00 (113.75). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 18 head, 339 lbs., 159.00; 1 head, 415 lbs., 156.00; 8 head, 470 to 499 lbs., 140.00 to 155.50 (151.28); 1 head, 545 lbs., 140.00; 2 head, 558 lbs., 148.00; 1 head, 740 lbs., 124.00; 2 head, 770 lbs., 116.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 17 head, 378 to 397 lbs., 141.00 to 153.00 (149.35); 3 head, 405 lbs., 131.00; 6 head, 453 to 470 lbs., 126.00 to 138.00 (131.59); 68 head, 483 lbs., 163.75 fancy; 38 head, 500 to 546 lbs., 134.00 to 150.00 (143.07); 43 head, 555 to 589 lbs., 133.00 to 144.00 (139.40); 10 head, 604 to 614 lbs., 129.00 to 136.00 (131.28); 8 head, 663 to 666 lbs., 125.00 to 127.00 (125.75); 15 head, 715 to 748 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (122.95); 6 head, 805 to 811 lbs., 110.00 to 111.00 (110.83); 24 head, 812 lbs., 123.50 fancy; 3 head, 902 lbs., 95.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 395 to 398 lbs., 122.50 to 128.00 (126.18); 2 head, 430 lbs., 120.00; 1 head, 545 lbs., 121.00; 2 head, 598 lbs., 127.00; 1 head, 600 lbs., 122.00; 6 head, 768 to 792 lbs., 105.00 to 108.00 (106.52); 3 head, 850 lbs., 100.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 305 to 320 lbs., 168.00 to 193.00 (183.33); 3 head, 393 lbs., 172.50; 6 head, 420 to 431 lbs., 159.00 to 160.00 (159.33); 2 head, 543 lbs., 138.00; 4 head, 689 lbs., 118.00; 9 head, 859 lbs., 107.00; 9 head, 906 lbs., 110.00.
