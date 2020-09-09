St. Onge to Newell Sheep Yards Auction reported receipts of 4,904 head selling a week ago, 2,649 head trading Aug. 27 and 1,903 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to a week ago, feeder lambs in the 50 to 80 pound weights were selling $9 to $13 lower, while the 80 to 100 pound weights were trading $2 to $5 higher. Flesh conditions of the feeder lambs were inconsistent with many long stretchy strings to batches with moderate eye appeal. The Good slaughter ewes were trading higher by $5 while the Utility and Culls held a lower price trend for this sale. Offerings are readily clearing the market with a very good demand. Supply included: 61% feeder sheep/lambs (100% lambs); 27% slaughter sheep/lambs (21% Wooled & Shorn, 77% ewes, 1% bucks); 12% replacement sheep/lambs (100% ewes).
Feeder lambs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 27 head, 41 lbs., 166.00; 198 head, 54 to 55 lbs., 165.00 to 181.00 (172.68); 644 head, 65 to 69 lbs., 151.00 to 167.00 (159.38); 592 head, 70 to 79 lbs., 139.00 to 155.00 (150.48); 89 head, 79 lbs., 135.00, full; 13 head, 75 lbs., 132.00, gaunt; 502 head, 80 to 89 lbs., 130.00 to 146.00 (142.14); 18 head, 86 lbs., 126.00, fleshy; 542 head, 90 to 97 lbs., 126.00 to 141.00 (135.93); 110 head, 102 to 104 lbs., 119.00 to 127.00 (126.11); 53 head, 111 to 116 lbs., 114.00 to 117.00 (115.55).
Slaughter sheep: Wooled & Shorn, Choice and Prime 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 283 head, 124 to 125 lbs., 101.00 to 127.00 (122.71), average.
Slaughter ewes: Good 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 173 head, 176 lbs., 80.00, average. Good 3 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 28 head, 212 lbs., 76.00, average. Utility 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 495 head, 156 to 167 lbs., 54.00 to 61.00 (58.50), average. Cull 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 329 head, 138 to 145 lbs., 45.00 to 53.00 (52.02), average.
Slaughter bucks: 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 232 lbs., 67.00, average.
Replacement ewes: Large frame 1 to 2, per head, actual weight, 1 to 2 years, open, 51 head, 158 lbs., 145.00 to 157.50 (147.45); from 2 to 4 years, open, 13 head, 171 lbs., 145.00; from 4 to 6 years, open, 103 head, 156 to 184 lbs., 126.00 to 140.00 (135.87); less than 6 years, open, 442 head, 131 to 148 lbs., 75.00 to 111.00 (101.88).
