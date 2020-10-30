The St.Onge to Newell Sheep Yards Auction reported receipts of 3,169 head selling a week ago, 9,078 head trading Oct. 15 and 1,924 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to a week ago, feeder lambs of 60 to 80 pounds were selling higher by $20, 80 to 100 pounds were trading higher $3 to $5. Slaughter Goods were selling higher by $10, Utilitys were trading higher by $7, Culls were selling higher by $1.50. Replacement ewes are uneven but the undertone was steady. Sloppy weather conditions made fleeces undesirable but underneath most long strings of lambs were of thin flesh conditions. Market activity for the feeder lambs and slaughter ewes was active. There was a good to very good demand for the sale. Supply included: 73% feeder sheep/lambs (100% lambs); 7% slaughter sheep/lambs (98% ewes, 2% bucks); 19% replacement sheep/lambs (100% ewes).
Feeder lambs: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 57 head, 66 lbs., 201.00 to 203.00 (202.30). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 44 lbs., 230.00; 55 head, 53 lbs., 237.50; 433 head, 60 to 64 lbs., 222.00 to 230.00 (229.03); 1020 head, 71 to 79 lbs., 181.00 to 198.00 (192.91); 604 head, 82 to 88 lbs., 175.00 to 184.00 (182.76); 86 head, 91 to 99 lbs., 166.00 to 174.00 (171.66); 10 head, 114 lbs., 151.00.
Slaughter ewes: Good 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 33 head, 172 lbs., 64.00, average. Utility 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 124 head, 149 lbs., 61.50, average. Cull 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 75 head, 145 lbs., 50.50, average.
Slaughter bucks: 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 244 lbs., 65.00, average.
Replacement ewes: Large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, from 2 to 4 years, open, 27 head, 144 lbs., 185.00; from 2 to 4 years, open, 84 head, 156 lbs., 142.50; from 4 to 6 years, open, 173 head, 155 to 162 lbs., 110.00 to 127.50 (114.85); less than 6 years, open, 321 head, 152 to 173 lbs., 112.50 to 145.00 (129.03).
