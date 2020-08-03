The St. Onge-Newell Sheep Yards Auction reported receipts of 862 head selling on July 23, compared to 2,701 head trading July 16, according to USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to a week ago, there were not enough feeder lambs to make comparisons for this sale. Feeder lamb offerings consisted of mostly hair sheep and short docks. Flesh conditions were of attractive condition. The slaughter ewes were selling $20 lower, measurably lower than the previous trading session. The demand for this commodity has dropped but prices are steady to high for regular slaughter ewe sales. Market activity was moderate with supplies clearing the market at a reasonable rate. Supply included: 43% feeder sheep/lambs (27% lambs, 73% hair lambs); 56% slaughter sheep/lambs (99% ewes, 1% bucks); 1% replacement sheep/lambs (100% ewes).
Feeder lambs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 66 lbs., 148.00; 22 head, 74 lbs., 141.00 to 147.00 (144.00); 4 head, 78 lbs., 121.00, short docks; 41 head, 90 to 97 lbs., 121.00 to 122.00 (121.77); 3 head, 90 lbs., 113.00, short docks; 10 head, 104 lbs., 123.00, short docks. Feeder hair lambs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 67 lbs., 125.00; 59 head, 71 lbs., 171.00; 149 head, 87 to 88 lbs., 149.00 to 150.00 (149.46); 18 head, 112 lbs., 114.00.
Slaughter ewes: Good 2 to 3, 210 head, 174 to 175 lbs., 48.00 to 60.00 (58.46), average. Good 3 to 4, 62 head, 196 lbs., 58.00, average; 4 head, 226 lbs., 59.00, average. Utility 1 to 2, 147 head, 157 lbs., 58.00, average. Cull 1, 57 head, 138 lbs., 48.00, average. Slaughter bucks: 1 to 2, 5 head, 189 lbs., 56.50, average. Replacement ewes: Large frame 2 to 3, per head/actual weight, more than 1 year, open, 7 head, 135 lbs., 145.00.
