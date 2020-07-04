St. Onge-Newell sheep sale reported receipts of 744 head selling on June 25 compared to 953 head trading June 11, according to USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the June 11 sale, there weren’t enough offering in any category to establish a comparison. The undertone of the price trend in heavier lambs was higher. There were not as many slaughter ewes to compare all classes but they held a firm to higher price trend. Most offerings of feeder lambs were of good frame and attractive eye appeal. The demand of the market was good with moderate market activity. Supply included: 86% feeder sheep/lambs (100% lambs); 13% slaughter sheep/lambs (88% ewes, 13% bucks); 1% replacement sheep/lambs (100% ewes).
Feeder lambs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 29 head, 64 lbs., 162.00; 132 head, 71 to 79 lbs., 155.00 to 170.00 (166.78); 116 head, 81 to 89 lbs., 153.00 to 161.00 (156.27); 31 head, 88 lbs., 75.00, old crop; 59 head, 94 to 98 lbs., 146.00 to 147.00 (146.05); 172 head, 102 to 108 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (148.80).
Slaughter lambs: Good 2 to 3, 8 head, 172 lbs., 55.00, average. Good 3 to 4, 6 head, 208 lbs., 53.00, average. Cull 1, 70 head, 135 to 141 lbs., 56.00 to 57.00 (56.49), average.
Slaughter bucks: 2 to 3, 12 head, 214 to 247 lbs., 37.00 to 57.00 (46.04), average.
Replacement ewes: Large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, from 4 to 6 years, open, 8 head, 138 lbs., 165.00.
