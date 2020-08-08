St. Onge-Newell Sheep Yards Auction, Newell, South Dakota, reported receipts of 2,626 head selling on July 30, compared to 862 head trading July 23 and 1,195 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to a week ago, there were too few feeder lamb offerings to accurately compare. Many long strings of the feeder lambs were of green, attractive flesh condition. Good slaughter ewes were selling $2 to $5 higher while Utility and Cull were trading $2 to $4 lower. The pace of sales was moderate as was the desire to possess the offerings. Supply included: 93% feeder sheep/lambs (100% lambs); 7% slaughter sheep/lambs (23% wooled and shorn, 75% ewes, 2% bucks).
Feeder lambs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 44 head, 56 to 57 lbs., 160.00 to 168.00 (164.40); 217 head, 62 to 69 lbs., 140.00 to 152.00 (147.32); 430 head, 72 to 76 lbs., 131.00 to 151.00 (142.35); 13 head, 72 lbs., 125.00, short docks; 570 head, 82 to 89 lbs., 133.00 to 150.00 (140.40); 604 head, 91 to 98 lbs., 118.50 to 134.00 (121.91); 398 head, 100 to 105 lbs., 118.00 to 136.00 (123.70); 35 head, 110 lbs., 118.00. Medium 1 to 2, 20 head, 68 lbs., 121.00; 17 head, 82 lbs., 121.00 to 131.00 (127.47).
Wooled and shorn slaughter lambs: Choice and Prime 2 to 3, 42 head, 119 to 133 lbs., 101.00 to 115.00 (108.01), average.
Slaughter ewes: Good 2 to 3, 23 head, 181 lbs., 63.00, average. Good 3 to 4, 16 head, 211 lbs., 64.00, average. Utility 1 to 2, 49 head, 154 to 169 lbs., 48.50 to 57.00 (55.69), average. Cull 1, 49 head, 131 lbs., 44.00, average.
Slaughter bucks: 2 to 3, 4 head, 230 lbs., 60.00, average.
