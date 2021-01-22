St. Onge-Newell sheep auction reported receipts of 1,513 head selling a week ago, 667 head trading Jan. 7 and 575 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to a week ago, there were too few feeder lambs to make an accurate comparison, although the price trend was lower than last for heavy lambs. Slaughter ewes were trading higher by $3 to $9 and the Good and Utility and the Culls stayed steady. Flesh condition of the lamb strings were long, stretchy and bloomy. Offerings were rapidly absorbed with an active market pace. Supply included: 89% feeder sheep/lambs (100% lambs); 11% slaughter sheep/lambs (6% Wooled & Shorn, 90% ewes, 4% bucks).
Feeder lambs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 45 head, 40 to 45 lbs., 200.00 to 356.00 (318.05); 20 head, 54 lbs., 303.00; 98 head, 56 lbs., 351.50, new crop; 86 head, 61 to 67 lbs., 290.00 to 309.50 (301.35); 39 head, 68 lbs., 342.00, new crop; 85 head, 74 to 78 lbs., 272.00 to 333.00 (294.27); 171 head, 83 to 87 lbs., 242.00 to 273.00 (249.85); 85 head, 87 lbs., 287.00, new crop; 311 head, 90 to 99 lbs., 200.00 to 213.00 (210.79); 263 head, 101 to 105 lbs., 186.00 to 202.00 (198.76); 90 head, 110 to 119 lbs., 184.00 to 197.00 (192.26).
Slaughter ewes: Wooled & shorn, Choice and Prime 1 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 130 lbs., 164.00, average. Good 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 85 head, 191 to 193 lbs., 96.00 to 104.00 (102.51), average. Good 3 to 5, per hundredweight/actual weight, 29 head, 217 lbs., 98.00, average. Utility 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 29 head, 157 lbs., 104.50, average. Cull 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 133 lbs., 83.00, average.
Slaughter bucks: 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 215 lbs., 90.00, average.
