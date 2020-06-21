St. Onge-Newell sheep auction reported receipts of 953 head selling June 11, compared to 764 head trading at the last reported sale on May 28, according to USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
It was mostly a new crop feeder lambs brought in a week ago. Flesh conditions were moderate plus with a handful of green. Slaughter ewes were selling unevenly steady compared to the May 28 sale. Buyer interest was moderate with moderate market activity. Supply included: 69% feeder sheep/lambs (100% lambs); 30% slaughter sheep/lambs (97% ewes, 3% bucks); 1% replacement sheep/lambs (100% ewes).
Feeder lambs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 40 head, 61 to 64 lbs., 160.00 to 176.00 (170.22); 108 head, 75 to 77 lbs., 155.00 to 159.00 (158.06); 18 head, 71 lbs., 136.00, short docks; 12 head, 86 lbs., 146.50; 13 head, 87 lbs., 133.50, short docks; 247 head, 94 to 97 lbs., 140.00 to 142.50 (141.62); 88 head, 103 to 109 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (128.05); 39 head, 107 lbs., 79.00, old crop; 31 head, 113 lbs., 123.50.
Slaughter ewes: Good 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 69 head, 171 lbs., 57.00, average. Good 3 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 24 head, 201 lbs., 52.00, average. Utility 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 98 head, 153 lbs., 54.00, average. Cull 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 86 head, 134 lbs., 55.00, average.
Slaughter bucks: 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 185 lbs., 51.00, average; 4 head, 216 lbs., 31.00, average. Replacement ewes: Large 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, from 1 to 2 years, open, 11 head, 147 lbs., 120.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.