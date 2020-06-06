St. Onge-Newell sheep auction, Newell, South Dakota, reported receipts of 764 head selling on May 28, according to USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
The last market report for this sale was in March. Offerings were not compared. Market activity was moderate with average buyer interest. Flesh conditions were of moderate quality on the lambs and replacement ewes. Supply included: 33% feeder sheep/lambs (100% lambs); 51% slaughter sheep/lambs (98% ewes, 2% bucks); 16% replacement sheep/lambs (100% ewes).
Feeder sheep: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 38 lbs., 150.00; 9 head, 56 lbs., 170.00; 23 head, 78 lbs., 151.00, new crop; 56 head, 75 lbs., 82.00, old crop; 7 head, 88 lbs., 146.00, new crop; 5 head, 91 lbs., 146.00, new crop; 66 head, 98 lbs., 80.00, old crop; 41 head, 110 to 116 lbs., 78.00 to 80.00 (78.71), old crop; 8 head, 134 lbs., 87.00, old crop.
Slaughter ewes: Good 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 131 head, 160 to 169 lbs., 52.00 to 57.00 (56.45), average. Good 3 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 34 head, 205 lbs., 57.00, average. Utility 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 111 head, 146 lbs., 57.00, average; 34 head, 155 lbs., 50.00, average. Cull 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 67 head, 126 lbs., 49.00, average. Slaughter bucks: 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 211 to 214 lbs., 30.00 to 54.00 (40.58), average.
Replacement sheep: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, more than 1 year, open, 68 head, 95 lbs., 115.00; from 1 to 2 years, open, 11 head, 116 lbs., 123.00; from 1 to 2 years, March to May, 4 head, 169 lbs., 150.00; from 2 to 4 years, open, 40 head, 123 lbs., 130.00.
