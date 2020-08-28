The St. Onge-Newell sheep auction, Newell, South Dakota, reported receipts of 2,455 head selling on Aug. 20, compared to 2,626 head trading on July 30, according to USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
The most recent reported sale was July 30. Feeder lambs of 60, 70 and 90 pounds were trading higher by $5, 80 to pound feeder lambs were selling steady. Slaughter ewes had an overall higher price trend. The flesh condition of the lambs varied from bloomy to stretchy and green to average. Demand held a firm confidence on the part of the buyer. The pace of the sale was active for offerings clearing the market. Supply included: 87% feeder sheep/lambs (100% lambs); 13% slaughter sheep/lambs (46% wooled and shorn, 50% ewes, 3% bucks).
Feeder lambs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 128 head, 56 to 57 lbs., 149.00; 254 head, 60 to 69 lbs., 131.00 to 156.00 (152.63); 390 head, 70 to 79 lbs., 125.00 to 155.50 (148.67); 305 head, 80 to 89 lbs., 131.00 to 144.00 (140.04); 558 head, 90 to 97 lbs., 116.00 to 135.00 (127.54); 7 head, 93 head, 93 lbs., 93.00, short docks; 219 head, 101 to 108 lbs., 106.00 to 122.00 (115.91); 151 head, 112 to 115 lbs., 105.00 to 112.50 (109.69). Medium frame 1 to 2, 14 head, 59 lbs., 125.00; 20 head, 83 lbs., 121.00 to 122.00 (121.45).
Slaughter lambs: Wooled and shorn, Choice and Prime 2 to 3, 146 head, 116 to 148 lbs., 90.50 to 113.00 (106.33), average.
Slaughter ewes: Good 2 to 3, 56 head, 180 lbs., 67.00, average. Good 3 to 4, 47 head, 222 lbs., 76.00, average. Utility 1 to 2, 29 head, 173 lbs., 92.00 to 93.00 (92.31), average. Cull, 146 lbs., 80.00, average.
Slaughter bucks: 2 to 3, 11 head, 235 lbs., 79.00, average.
