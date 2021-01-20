The St. Onge-Newell sheep auction reported receipts of 667 head selling a week ago, 2,535 head trading Dec. 17, and 2,433 head selling a year ago, according to South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
For this first sale of 2021, feeder lambs saw a significantly higher undertone compared to the Dec 17 sale. Reasonable weather resulted in lambs of attractive quality. Slaughter ewes were also selling higher by $9 to $13 for the Goods and Utilitys. The demand at the sale was good with offerings clearing the market at a reasonable rate. Supply included: 80% feeder sheep/lambs (100% lambs); 13% slaughter sheep/lambs (68% ewes, 32% bucks); 7% replacement sheep/lambs (100% ewes).
Feeder lambs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 45 head, 51 to 58 lbs., 301.00 to 305.00 (302.60); 21 head, 69 lbs., 300.00; 7 head, 78 lbs., 285.00; 97 head, 82 to 86 lbs., 251.00 to 286.00 (268.94); 50 head, 96 to 97 lbs., 219.00 to 235.00 (225.36); 62 head, 100 to 102 lbs., 197.00 to 214.00 (208.01); 200 head, 115 to 119 lbs., 190.00 to 194.00 (193.18).
Slaughter ewes: Good 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 183 lbs., 99.00, average. Utility 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 33 head, 148 lbs., 95.00, average. Cull 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 135 lbs., 83.00, average.
Slaughter bucks: 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 195 lbs., 78.00, average; 18 head, 216 lbs., 89.00, average.
Replacement ewes: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, more than 1 year, exposed, 20 head, 132 lbs., 179.00. Large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, from 4 to 6 years, December to February, 25 head, 219 to 232 lbs., 230.00 to 240.00 (238.42).
