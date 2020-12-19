The St. Onge-Newell lamb auction, Newell, South Dakota, reported receipts of 1,195 head selling on Dec. 10, compared to 1,974 head trading Dec. 3 and 1,829 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to a week ago, feeder lambs of the 60-, 70- and 80-pound weights were selling $9 to $19 higher due to high demand of those weights out of state. Slaughter ewes, Utility and Cull, were trading $16 higher even still and Good were selling $7 higher. Price trend was equally as high for slaughter bucks. Many lambs carried a little extra flesh condition with a handful that were bloomy, had stretch or green. Demand was good with moderate demand. Supply included: 73% feeder sheep/lambs (100% lambs); 23% slaughter sheep/lambs (11% wooled and shorn, 76% ewes, 13% bucks); 4% replacement sheep/lambs (100% ewes).
Feeder lambs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 45 lbs., 221.00; 133 head, 54 to 56 lbs., 235.50 to 237.00 (235.85); 256 head, 63 to 69 lbs., 244.00 to 258.00 (247.15); 116 head, 75 to 77 lbs., 239.00 to 247.00 (241.01); 129 head, 83 to 85 lbs., 228.00 to 238.00 (234.06); 7 head, 80 lbs., 182.50, bucks; 357 head, 93 to 99 lbs., 184.00 to 195.00 (188.02); 9 head, 108 lbs., 164.00; 78 head, 112 to 116 lbs., 154.00 to 159.00 (156.14).
Slaughter sheep: Wooled and shorn, Choice and Prime 1 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 40 head, 129 to 147 lbs., 129.00 to 148.50 (139.09), average.
Slaughter ewes: Good 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 183 lbs., 71.00, average. Good 2 to 3, 82 head, 172 lbs., 86.50, average. Good 4 to 5, 67 head, 206 lbs., 87.00, average. Utility 1 to 2, 64 head, 152 lbs., 96.50, average. Cull 1, 63 head, 135 lbs., 102.50, average.
Slaughter bucks: 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 18 head, 195 lbs., 82.00, average; 32 head, 226 to 228 lbs., 81.00, average. Replacement ewes: Large 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, from 2 to 4 years, open, 16 head, 166 lbs., 145.00; from 4 to 6 years, March to May, 56 head, 161 lbs., 130.00.
