The St. Onge-Newell Sheep Yards Auction reported receipts of 5,224 head selling the week ending on Sept. 24, compared to 11,814 head trading Sept. 17 and 3,995 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to a week ago, feeder lambs were selling $6 to $9 lower following the yearly special sale. There was a large number of attractive, moderately fleshed feeder lambs offered. Good slaughter ewes were trading $10 to $13 lower, Culls were selling $4 lower even though there were truckloads to offer; and Utilities were trading higher by $3. There was moderate demand for this sale. Offerings cleared the market at a reasonable rate. Supply included: 70% feeder sheep/lambs (98% lambs, 2% hair lambs); 26% slaughter sheep/lambs (1% Wooled and Shorn, 99% ewes); 4% replacement sheep/lambs (100% ewes).
Feeder lambs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 37 lbs., 201.00; 97 head, 45 lbs., 213.00; 230 head, 56 to 59 lbs., 201.00 to 222.00 (218.05); 368 head, 60 to 65 lbs., 200.00 to 212.00 (208.20); 1001 head, 70 to 79 lbs., 161.00 to 171.00 (168.55); 554 head, 80 to 89 lbs., 161.00 to 165.00 (161.77); 529 head, 90 to 99 lbs., 150.00 to 164.00 (158.39); 60 head, 91 lbs., 162.00, ewe lambs; 298 head, 100 to 108 lbs., 149.00 to 161.00 (157.19); 28 head, 115 to 118 lbs., 131.00 to 135.50 (134.03).
Hair feeder lambs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 64 head, 64 to 65 lbs., 166.00 to 167.00 (166.71).
Slaughter sheep: Wooled and shorn, Choice and Prime 1 to 3, 11 head, 130 lbs., 125.00, average.
Slaughter ewes: Good 2 to 3, 382 head, 171 to 174 lbs., 51.00 to 56.00 (55.15), average. Good 4 to 5, 19 head, 210 lbs., 50.00, average. Utility 1 to 2, 683 head, 153 to 155 lbs., 59.00 to 61.00 (60.80), average. Cull 1, 272 head, 137 lbs., 45.00, average. Replacement ewes: Large 1 to 2, more than 6 years, open, 10 head, 155 lbs., 55.00. Large 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, from 1 to 2 years, open, 4 head, 128 lbs., 150.00; from 2 to 4 years, open, 25 head, 162 lbs., 122.50; from 2 to 4 years, open, 4 head, 205 lbs., 130.00; from 4 to 6 years, open, 5 head, 143 lbs., 115.00; from 4 to 6 years, open, 135 head, 161 to 172 lbs., 122.50 to 135.00 (126.81); less than 6 years, open, 18 head, 162 lbs., 115.00.
