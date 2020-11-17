St. Onge-Newell Sheep Yards Auction, Newell, South Dakota, reported receipts of 3,202 head selling on Nov. 5, compared to 1,818 head trading Oct. 29 and 3,620 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to a week ago, feeder lambs weighing over 80 pounds and from 60 to 70 pounds were selling steady, those 50 to 60 pounds were trading higher by $7, with a higher selling price for those weighing 70 to 80 pounds. The slaughter ewes carried a significantly higher undertone. Strings of offerings between 70 to 90 pounds carried an exceptional attractiveness of green, stretchy, bloomy flesh conditions. Offerings were readily clearing the market and rapidly absorbed on the part of the buyers. Supply included: 79% feeder sheep/lambs (99% lambs, 1% hair lambs); 18% slaughter sheep/lambs (98% ewes, 2% bucks); 3% replacement sheep/lambs (100% ewes).
Feeder lambs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 91 head, 40 to 46 lbs., 229.00 to 245.00 (242.66); 216 head, 51 to 58 lbs., 231.00 to 248.00 (245.61); 495 head, 60 to 68 lbs., 221.00 to 246.00 (237.14); 492 head, 74 to 78 lbs., 192.00 to 221.00 (215.26); 444 head, 80 to 89 lbs., 170.00 to 188.00 (183.06); 446 head, 90 to 98 lbs., 168.00 to 174.00 (172.20); 104 head, 100 to 107 lbs., 165.00 to 167.00 (165.73); 35 head, 122 lbs., 160.00.
Hair feeder lambs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 74 lbs., 185.00; 11 head, 93 lbs., 159.00.
Slaughter ewes: Good 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 83 head, 171 to 176 lbs., 85.00 to 86.50 (86.18), average. Good 4 to 5, per hundredweight/actual weight, 29 head, 195 lbs., 88.00, average. Utility 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 303 head, 149 lbs., 102.50, average. Cull 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 133 head, 136 lbs., 100.00, average.
Slaughter bucks: 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 212 lbs., 78.00, average.
Replacement ewes: Large 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, from 4 to 6 years, open, 107 head, 151 to 185 lbs., 130.00 to 165.00 (138.43).
