St. Onge-Newell Sheep Yards reported receipts of 9,078 head selling on Oct. 15, compared to 7,584 trading Oct. 8 and 8,789 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to a week ago, feeder lambs weighing from 90 to 110 pounds were selling $2 to $5 higher. Under 90-pound feeder lambs saw a lower undertone, but were selling unevenly steady compared to the Oct. 1 sale. The slaughter ewes graded Good were trading higher by $2, while heavy Goods were trading $3 lower; Utilities were selling $5 lower and Culls were trading $10 lower. There were not enough offerings Oct. 8 to compare replacement ewes. Flesh conditions of heavier feeder lambs carried a long stretch and good frame. Lighter feeders had a moderate to moderate to plus flesh condition. Market activity was active with a firm confidence on the part of the buyers. Supply included: 81% feeder sheep/lambs (99% lambs, 1% hair lambs); 11% slaughter sheep/lambs (4% wooled and shorn, 94% ewes, 2% bucks); 8% replacement sheep/lambs (100% ewes, 0% bucks).
Feeder lambs: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 76 head, 72 lbs., 160.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 170 head, 42 to 44 lbs., 200.00 to 220.00 (213.85); 547 head, 53 to 54 lbs., 225.00 to 236.00 (232.47); 1407 head, 64 to 69 lbs., 185.00 to 212.00 (192.07); 259 head, 68 lbs., 189.00, ewe lambs; 666 head, 71 to 76 lbs., 170.00 to 174.00 (171.48); 2565 head, 80 to 89 lbs., 163.00 to 176.00 (173.65); 348 head, 80 to 81 lbs., 180.00 to 198.00 (188.57), ewe lambs; 678 head, 90 to 96 lbs., 155.00 to 174.00 (168.39); 113 head, 101 to 109 lbs., 146.00 to 167.00 (161.29); 64 head, 111 to 114 lbs., 155.00.
Feeder hair lambs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 39 lbs., 155.00; 13 head, 44 lbs., 151.00; 19 head, 56 lbs., 154.00, ewe lambs; 17 head, 69 lbs., 181.00.
Slaughter sheep/lambs: Wooled and Shorn, Choice and Prime 1 to 3, 38 head, 131 to 132 lbs., 121.00 to 151.50 (146.65), average.
Slaughter ewes: Good 2 to 3, 305 head, 167 to 184 lbs., 50.00 to 55.50 (53.42), average. Good 4 to 5, 26 head, 211 lbs., 51.00, average. Utility 1 to 2, 66 head, 131 lbs., 28.00, average; 314 head, 155 lbs., 54.00, average. Cull 1, 190 head, 137 lbs., 52.00, average.
Slaughter bucks: 1 to 2, 17 head, 208 to 228 lbs., 61.00 to 65.00 (62.23), average.
Replacement ewes: Large 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, from 1 to 2 years, open, 30 head, 122 to 141 lbs., 160.00 to 165.00 (163.00); from 2 to 4 years, open, 217 head, 162 to 172 lbs., 150.00 to 167.50 (163.11); from 4 to 6 years, open, 8 head, 149 lbs., 120.00; from 4 to 6 years, open, 280 head, 156 to 166 lbs., 112.50 to 125.00 (120.67); more than 6 years, open, 28 head, 146 lbs., 82.50; more than 6 years, open, 118 head, 159 to 170 lbs., 88.00 to 92.50 (91.22).
Replacement bucks: Large 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, more than 1 year, 2 head, 273 lbs., 400.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.