The St. Onge-Newell Sheep Yards Auction, Newell, South Dakota, reported receipts of 2,535 head selling on Dec. 17, compared to 1,640 head trading Dec. 10 and 2,611 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to a week ago, the 60-, 70- and 80-pound weights for feeder lambs were selling lower, with the out to of to state demand off, bringing them back down to a more average price making them comparable to the Dec. 3 sale. All other comparable weights for feeder lambs were trading $2 to $4 lower. Flesh conditions of the lambs were attractive. Good slaughter ewes were selling $5 to $6 lower and Utility and Culls were trading $13 to $15 lower from the higher price trend of the Dec. 10 sale, making them steady to Dec. 3. The quality and condition of the replacement ewes were of a healthy flesh condition. Market activity was moderate with offerings clearing the market at a reasonable rate. Moderate to good was the demand for this sale. Supply included: 39% feeder sheep/lambs (100% lambs); 46% slaughter sheep/lambs (16% wooled and shorn, 83% ewes, 1% bucks); 15% replacement sheep/lambs (100% ewes).
Feeder lambs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 48 lbs., 200.00; 42 head, 56 to 59 lbs., 231.50 to 233.00 (232.56); 76 head, 62 to 64 lbs., 233.00 to 244.00 (237.33); 31 head, 65 lbs., 242.00, ewe lambs; 156 head, 72 to 78 lbs., 218.00 to 220.00 (218.64); 169 head, 80 to 88 lbs., 191.00 to 211.00 (204.55); 16 head, 81 to 88 lbs., 146.00 to 150.00 (148.82), buck lambs; 9 head, 87 lbs., 195.00, ewe lambs; 251 head, 94 to 99 lbs., 179.00 to 187.00 (184.84); 42 head, 111 lbs., 154.00; 9 head, 111 lbs., 124.00, buck lambs; 5 head, 126 lbs., 141.00.
Slaughter sheep: Wooled and shorn, Choice and Prime 1 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 190 head, 133 to 139 lbs., 144.00 to 145.00 (144.86), average.
Slaughter ewes: Good 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 320 head, 163 to 186 lbs., 77.00 to 82.50 (79.37), average. Good 4 to 5, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 208 lbs., 75.00, average. Utility 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 209 head, 135 to 149 lbs., 80.00 to 84.00 (83.03), average; 138 head, 154 lbs., 81.00, average. Cull 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 282 head, 141 lbs., 85.00, average.
Slaughter bucks: Frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 198 lbs., 81.00, average; 4 head, 220 lbs., 81.00, average. Replacement ewes: Large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, from 2 to 4 years, open, 18 head, 167 lbs., 71.00. Large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, from 2 to 4 years, exposed, 35 head, 172 lbs., 200.00; from 2 to 4 years, March to May, 109 head, 186 lbs., 215.00 to 250.00 (223.99); less than 6 years, exposed, 24 head, 171 lbs., 150.00; less than 6 years, open, 95 head, 160 lbs., 145.00; less than 6 years, March to May, 96 head, 182 lbs., 167.50.
