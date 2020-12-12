St. Onge-Newell sheep auction, Newell, South Dakota, reported receipts of 1,261 head selling on Dec. 3, compared to 2,245 trading on Nov. 19 and 1,524 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the Nov. 19 sale, feeder lambs weighing between 70 to 100 pounds were selling $14 to $19 higher while the lighter weights were trading steady to $4 higher. Slaughter culls were trading higher by $1 and the Goods and Utility were selling $2 to $6 lower. The majority of lambs came in small batches and the stock was mostly attractive and bloomy. The buyers provided a good demand with offerings clearing the market at a reasonable rate. The supply included 64% feeder sheep/lambs (100% lambs); 36% slaughter sheep/lambs (15% wooled and shorn, 78% ewes, 7% bucks); 1% replacement sheep/lambs (100% ewes).
Feeder lambs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 45 lbs., 191.00; 47 head, 54 lbs., 233.00; 109 head, 61 to 65 lbs., 240.00 to 241.00 (240.71); 274 head, 72 to 79 lbs., 219.50 to 231.00 (229.01); 241 head, 82 to 88 lbs., 205.00 to 220.00 (215.53); 71 head, 82 lbs., 216.00, ewe lambs; 301 head, 90 to 99 lbs., 180.00 to 195.00 (189.78); 66 head, 102 to 109 lbs., 151.00 to 168.00 (163.98); 18 111 lbs., 155.00. Slaughter sheep: Wooled and shorn, Choice and Prime 1 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 104 head, 126 lbs., 142.00, average. Slaughter ewes: Good 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 115 head, 159 to 173 lbs., 78.50 to 79.00 (78.78), average. Good 4 to 5, 116 head, 191 lbs., 84.00, average; 4 head, 235 lbs., 89.00, average. Utility 1 to 2, 210 head, 149 lbs., 81.00, average. Cull 1, 105 head, 138 lbs., 86.00, average.
Slaughter bucks: Frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 42 head, 207 to 212 lbs., 65.00 to 84.00 (76.65), average; 5 head, 257 lbs., 60.00, average.
Replacement ewes: Large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, from 2 to 4 years, open, 12 head, 163 lbs., 160.00.
