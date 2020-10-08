The St. Onge-Newell Sheep Yards Auction, Newell, South Dakota, reported receipts of 7,956 head selling on Oct. 1, compared to 5,224 head trading Sept. 24 and 1,346 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to a week ago, the undertone of the price trend on the feeder lambs was higher and even higher than the yearly special sale three weeks ago. Feeder lambs weighing 70 to 100 pounds were trading $12 to $15 higher; those 100 to 110 pounds were selling $2 higher; 55 to 60 pounds were trading $4 higher. The only lower price trend on the feeder lambs was 60 to 65 pounds that were selling lower by $10. In slaughter ewes: Good were trading $4 higher, Utility stayed steady and Culls were selling higher by $13. Replacement ewes brought a more attractive direction in pricing, mostly reflective of the yearlings. There were several strings of offerings carrying a liberal fill but didn't appear to hurt the market accordingly. The pace in which sales were being made was active with a good demand. Supply included: 77% feeder sheep/lambs (100% lambs); 12% slaughter sheep/lambs (2% Wooled and shorn, 96% ewes, 2% bucks); 11% replacement sheep/lambs (100% ewes).
Feeder lambs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 54 head, 45 lbs., 213.00; 487 head, 54 to 57 lbs., 215.00 to 225.00 (222.89); 492 head, 63 to 65 lbs., 190.00 to 199.00 (197.16); 2012 head, 70 to 79 lbs., 172.00 to 195.00 (183.08); 1455 head, 81 to 88 lbs., 165.00 to 182.00 (175.33); 840 head, 90 to 97 lbs., 155.00 to 174.00 (169.49); 21 head, 99 lbs., 154.00, full; 329 head, 101 to 105 lbs., 151.00 to 165.00 (158.96); 64 head, 111 to 114 lbs., 145.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 17 head, 56 lbs., 171.00; 9 head, 72 lbs., 164.00; 20 head, 86 lbs., 138.00; 80 head, 97 lbs., 163.00.
Slaughter sheep: Wooled and shorn, Choice and Prime 1 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 125 lbs., 134.00, average. Good 2 to 3, 236 head, 163 to 179 lbs., 56.00 to 64.00 (59.19), average. Utility 1 to 2, 431 head, 152 to 156 lbs., 58.50 to 60.00 (58.93), average. Cull 1, 261 head, 132 lbs., 58.50, average. Slaughter bucks: 1 to 2, 21 head, 236 lbs., 69.50, average.
Replacement ewes: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, more than 1 year, open, 40 head, 66 lbs., 192.00. Large 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, from 1 to 2 years, open, 145 head, 129 to 137 lbs., 225.00 to 275.00 (256.06); from 2 to 4 years, open, 116 head, 160 to 165 lbs., 165.00 to 175.00 (169.66); from 4 to 6 years, open, 131 head, 153 to 159 lbs., 157.50 to 160.00 (158.22); less than 6 years, open, 366 head, 147 lbs., 95.00 to 107.00 (99.30); less than 6 years, open, 92 head, 159 lbs., 142.50.
