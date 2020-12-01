St. Onge-Newell Sheep Yards Auction, Newell, South Dakota, reported receipts of 4,280 head selling on Nov. 12, compared to 3,202 head trading Nov. 5 and 2,564 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to a week ago, feeder lambs held a lower undertone than the Nov. 5 sale with the exception of the 60 weights that stayed steady and the 80 weights that were trading up $4. Slaughter ewes held a lower undertone as well with prices averaging back out to past weeks. There were many replacement ewes offered as well as tested bucks. Market activity was active with good demand from the buyers. Supply included: 55% feeder sheep/lambs (95% lambs, 5% hair lambs); 23% slaughter sheep/lambs (98% ewes, 2% bucks); 22% replacement sheep/lambs (97% ewes, 3% bucks).
Feeder lambs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 25 head, 38 lbs., 223.00; 83 head, 48 lbs., 234.00 to 240.00 (237.54); 206 head, 54 to 59 lbs., 235.00 to 243.00 (239.77); 411 head, 63 to 69 lbs., 228.00 to 242.00 (237.42); 580 head, 75 to 79 lbs., 194.50 to 200.00 (197.92); 8 head, 78 lbs., 194.00; 580 head, 80 to 85 lbs., 183.00 to 193.00 (187.40); 40 head, 95 to 96 lbs., 158.00 to 167.00 (163.60); 47 head, 99 lbs., 161.00; 260 head, 100 to 106 lbs., 155.00 to 174.00 (166.91); 80 head, 111 to 117 lbs., 147.00 to 163.00 (158.23).
Hair lambs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 115 head, 82 to 89 lbs., 179.00 to 180.00 (179.94); 7 head, 101 lbs., 147.00.
Slaughter ewes: Good 2 to 3, 233 head, 171 lbs., 70.00, average. Good 4 to 5, 30 head, 209 lbs., 71.00, average. Utility 1 to 2, 112 head, 148 lbs., 73.00, average; 326 head, 152 lbs., 75.00, average. Cull 1, 265 head, 127 lbs., 68.00, average.
Slaughter bucks: 1 to 2, 24 head, 205 to 226 lbs., 54.00 to 73.50 (70.51), average.
Replacement ewes: Large frame 1 to 2, less than 6 years, exposed, 29 head, 179 lbs., 69.00; less than 6 years, open, 123 head, 150 lbs., 68.00. Large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, more than 1 year, open, 12 head, 162 lbs., 215.00; from 1 to 2 years, open, 129 head, 126 to 141 lbs., 195.00 to 400.00 (286.28); from 1 to 2 years, open, 7 head, 186 lbs., 225.00; from 2 to 4 years, open, 42 head, 158 lbs., 235.00 to 275.00 (254.05); from 4 to 6 years, open, 34 head, 149 lbs., 185.00; from 4 to 6 years, open, 160 head, 154 to 177 lbs., 127.50 to 155.00 (140.32); from 4 to 6 years, March to May, 27 head, 155 lbs., 110.00; less than 6 years, open, 108 head, 146 to 148 lbs., 100.00 to 105.00 (103.07); over 6 years, open, 221 head, 153 to 185 lbs., 105.00 to 140.00 (123.97).
Replacement bucks: Large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, more than 1 year, 24 head, 183 to 198 lbs., 175.00 to 475.00 (359.66); more than 1 year, 2 head, 240 lbs., 250.00; more than 1 year, 3 head, 275 lbs., 260.00.
