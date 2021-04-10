St. Onge-Newell Sheep Yards Auction, Newell, South Dakota, reported receipts of 348 head selling a week ago and 581 head trading March 18, according to USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to a week ago, there were too few feeder lambs to make a price comparison. There was moderate demand on the part of the buyers. Buyer presence was low although that is only perception considering the new camera installed allowing live streaming for bidding. Supply included: 37% feeder sheep/lambs (100% lambs).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.