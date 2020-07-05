Springfield Livestock Marketing Center, Springfield, Missouri, reported receipts of 1,663 head of feeder cattle selling on June 24, compared to 1,563 head on June 17 and 1,392 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves and yearlings were steady and heifer calves were steady to $2 higher. Holsteins, when compared to two weeks ago, stayed steady to $6 lower, except a lot of 990 pounds were selling with a higher undertone. The demand and supply was moderate. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 42% steers, 12% was dairy steers, 38% was heifers and 8% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 49%. Springfield Livestock Marketing Center with be closed July 1 for the Independence Day holiday.
