Springfield Livestock Marketing Center, Springfield, Missouri, reported receipts of 1,129 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 20, compared to 2,231 head on Jan. 13 and 728 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing under 550 pounds were steady to $2 lower; while those steers weighing pounds were traded steady to $5 higher. The heifers traded steady with weights over 600 pounds up to $4 higher. The supply was light with moderate demand. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 42% steers, 45% was heifers and 13% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 40%.
