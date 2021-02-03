Springfield Livestock Marketing Center, Springfield, Missouri, reported receipts of 547 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 27, compared to 1,129 head on Jan. 20 and 548 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
The supply was not sufficient to establish a market trend due to snow and muddy conditions. There were 125 head of 833-pound steers trading at $134.85 per hundredweight. In the Holstein steer sale, 55 head weighing 995 pounds were trading at $90.75 per hundredweight. The supply was light with moderate demand. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 36% steers, 16% was dairy steers, 43% was heifers and 5% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 84%.
