Springfield Livestock Marketing Center, Springfield, Missouri, reported receipts of 1,275 head selling a week ago, 894 head trading April 21 and 1,402 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to a week ago, feeder steers were selling $2 to $6 lower. Feeder heifers were trading $2 to $4 lower. Supply and demand was moderate. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (40% steers, 13% dairy steers, 36% heifers, 10% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 32%.
