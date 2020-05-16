Springfield Livestock Marketing Center, Springfield, Missouri, reported receipts of 984 head of feeder cattle selling on May 13, compared to 1,190 head on May 6 and 1,598 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steers and heifers were steady to $5 higher. The Holsteins, in comparison, to three weeks ago, and weighing under 600 pounds were selling $3 to $8 higher and those over 600 pounds were steady to $5 higher. The demand was moderate to good and the supply was moderate to light. The live cattle and feeder cattle futures closed sharply lower, but Choice box beef set another record May 13 at 478.74. A few pens of slaughter steers and heifers were trading at $110 on the fed cattle exchange. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 40% steers, 21% was dairy steers, 35% was heifers and 4% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 45%.
