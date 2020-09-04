Springfield Livestock Marketing Center, Springfield, Missouri, reported receipts of 1,089 head of feeder cattle selling on Sept. 2, compared to 1,491 head on Aug. 26 and 1,953 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves were steady and heifer calves were steady to $3 lower and yearlings were steady to weak on a light test. One load lot Hosteins sold sharply higher. The demand was moderate and the supply was moderate to light. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 41% steers, 8% was dairy steers, 40% was heifers and 11% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 49%.
