Springfield Livestock Marketing Center, Springfield, Missouri, reported receipts of 1,534 head of feeder cattle selling on Nov. 11, compared to 907 head on Nov. 4 and 1,485 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steers were trading up to $10 higher, with the bulk of the heifers strong to $4 higher. The bulls were trading $2 higher. The supply was moderate with good demand. The high quality was heifers in demand trading $10 higher. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 41% steers, 10% was dairy steers, 40% was heifers and 9% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 36%.
