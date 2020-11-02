Springfield Livestock Marketing Center, Springfield, Missouri, reported receipts of 689 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 28, compared to 1,581 head on Oct. 21 and 908 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steers and heifers were selling $2 to $5 lower on a limited test. The Compared to two weeks ago, the Holsteins weighing under 600 pounds were not well tested and those over 600 pounds were steady. The demand was moderate to light for calves, moderate for yearlings and Holsteins. The supply was light. The receipts were curtailed as recent lower prices and more rain in the forecast kept some cattle at home. The weigh-ups were average to full. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 25% steers, 32% was dairy steers, 31% was heifers and 12% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 50%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.