Springfield Livestock Marketing Center, Springfield, Missouri, reported receipts of 2,181 head of feeder cattle selling on Feb. 24, compared to 135 head on Feb. 10 and 642 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Due to extreme weather the past two weeks, there were not enough receipts for a market comparison. The supply was moderate with good demand. Both steers and heifers weighing under 600 pounds were in demand with active bidding. Six head of 353-pound steers traded for $207.00. A lot of 136 steers weighing 822 pounds were trading for $128.75. A special Holstein steer sale followed the regular feeder sale. A lot of 60 head of Holstein steers weighing 970 pounds were trading for $92.35. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 48% steers, 10% was dairy steers, 37% was heifers and 5% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 63%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.