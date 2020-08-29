Springfield Livestock Marketing Center, Springfield, Missouri, reported receipts of 1,491 head of feeder cattle selling on Aug. 26, compared to 1,785 head on Aug. 19 and 1,693 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing under 600 pounds were selling $3 to $7 lower and the heifers weighing under 600 pounds were steady to $3 lower and the steers and heifers weighing over 600 pounds were not well tested and a lower undertone as noted. Holsteins, in comparison to a limited test two weeks ago, experienced a higher undertone. The demand and supply was moderate. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 35% steers, 11% was dairy steers, 39% was heifers and 16% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 32%.
