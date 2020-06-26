Springfield Livestock Marketing Center, Springfield, Missouri, reported receipts of 1,563 head of feeder cattle selling on June 17, compared to 1,439 head on June 10 and 2,444 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the feeders weighing under 700 pounds were steady to $2 lower and the steers weighing over 700 pounds were steady to $2 higher. Thee were not enough heifers weighing over 700 pounds the previous week for a good test of the market. The supply was moderate with several yearlings this week. Much of the offering was light fleshed cattle that buyers could envision quick gains with a little feeding making them quite attractive and resulting in active bidding on most cattle throughout the day. The demand was moderate. The weather has been very suitable for haying over the last week so not a lot of farmers in the seats today as many had unloaded prior to the sale or just passed through long enough to unload and head back to the hay fields. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 52% steers, 39% was heifers and 10% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 44%.
