Springfield Livestock Marketing Center, Springfield, Missouri, reported receipts of 2,001 head of feeder cattle selling March 10, compared to 2,450 head on March 3 and 818 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, both feeder steers and heifers were steady. The supply and demand was moderate with good buyer attendance. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 37% steers, 8% was dairy steers, 41% was heifers and 14% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 28%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.