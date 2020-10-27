Springfield Livestock Marketing Center, Springfield, Missouri, reported receipts of 1,581 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 21, compared to 1,402 head on Oct. 14 and 1,789 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves were unevenly steady following the previous week’s sharply lower trade and the yearlings were steady compared to a limited test the previous week with a single consignment of two pot loads selling sharply higher. The demand and supply was moderate. There were several more weaned and vaccinated calves and yearlings in the offering than in the previous sale. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 63% steers, 1% was dairy steers, 32% was heifers and 5% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 47%.
