Springfield Livestock Marketing Center, Springfield, Missouri, reported receipts of 1,334 head of feeder cattle selling on Sept. 23, compared to 1,348 head on Sept. 16 and 1,608 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves were selling $3 to $7 lower and yearlings were not well tested and the undertone was lower. The Holsteins compared to two weeks ago were steady to $5 lower. The demand and supply was moderate. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 30% steers, 13% was dairy steers, 38% was heifers and 19% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 lbs was 35%.
