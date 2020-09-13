Springfield Livestock Marketing Center, Springfield, Missouri, reported receipts of 1,263 head of feeder cattle selling on Sept. 9, compared to 1,089 head selling on Sept. 2 and 976 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steers were steady and the heifers traded up to $7 higher. The Holstein steers traded $5 lower. The demand was moderate and the supply was moderate to light. There was good buyer attendance with new bidders. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 44% steers, 17% was dairy steers, 32% was heifers, 7% was bulls and 0% was dairy heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 44%.
