Southern Oklahoma Livestock Auction, Ada, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,170 head of feeder cattle selling on Feb. 3, compared to 1,991 head on Jan. 27 and 467 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were steady to $2 lower and the steer calves were selling $1 to $3 higher. The heifers were unevenly mixed and they were mostly steady to $3 higher. The demand was good. The quality was average to good. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 47% steers, 44% was heifers and 9% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 29%.
