Southern Oklahoma Livestock Auction, Ada, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,379 head of feeder cattle selling on June 17, compared to 1,593 head on June 10 and 1,136 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing under 600 pounds were selling $1 to $2 higher and those over 600 pounds were unevenly steady. The heifers were steady to $2 lower. The demand was good. The quality was plain to average. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 43% steers, 41% was heifers and 16% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 25%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 258 lbs., 197.50; 26 head, 303 to 347 lbs., 160.00 to 170.00 (160.88); 8 head, 355 to 398 lbs., 149.00 to 160.00 (153.52); 25 head, 400 to 438 lbs., 144.00 to 162.00 (152.11); 87 head, 453 to 498 lbs., 140.00 to 164.00 (157.20); 83 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 141.00 to 160.00 (152.54); 39 head, 558 to 596 lbs., 135.00 to 148.00 (141.10); 29 head, 605 to 641 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (134.28); 11 head, 651 to 690 lbs., 127.50 to 137.00 (132.12); 13 head, 700 to 743 lbs., 119.00 to 129.00 (125.03); 4 head, 750 to 762 lbs., 119.00 to 127.00 (125.02); 2 head, 818 lbs., 116.00; 3 head, 850 lbs., 121.00; 4 head, 906 lbs., 92.00; 6 head, 1083 to 1098 lbs., 81.00 to 84.00 (82.51). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 325 to 340 lbs., 140.00 to 146.00 (143.72); 2 head, 390 to 395 lbs., 140.00 to 143.00 (141.49); 8 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 135.00 to 143.00 (140.67); 5 head, 458 to 485 lbs., 131.00 to 138.00 (135.56); 9 head, 530 to 548 lbs., 129.00 to 139.00 (134.39); 32 head, 558 to 599 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (127.52); 12 head, 600 to 635 lbs., 119.00 to 129.00 (125.05); 7 head, 650 to 675 lbs., 118.00 to 122.00 (120.70); 2 head, 728 lbs., 116.00. Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 335 lbs., 135.00; 3 head, 370 to 395 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (133.26); 1 head, 400 lbs., 131.00; 6 head, 505 to 515 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (121.67); 4 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (114.98); 11 head, 610 to 625 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (111.75); 2 head, 663 lbs., 110.00; 14 head, 705 to 732 lbs., 109.00 to 110.00 (109.07); 1 head, 770 lbs., 88.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 210 to 235 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (141.89) unweaned; 9 head, 279 lbs., 156.00; 2 head, 260 to 290 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (125.27) unweaned; 21 head, 302 to 341 lbs., 140.00 to 151.00 (148.76); 15 head, 350 to 378 lbs., 130.00 to 149.00 (137.48); 47 head, 400 to 440 lbs., 134.00 to 147.00 (140.14); 26 head, 455 to 498 lbs., 129.00 to 138.00 (132.45); 54 head, 505 to 548 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (124.12); 45 head, 550 to 589 lbs., 120.00 to 133.00 (121.24); 18 head, 600 to 635 lbs., 112.00 to 116.00 (114.47); 6 head, 650 to 670 lbs., 110.00 to 119.00 (114.95); 12 head, 703 to 730 lbs., 105.00 to 114.00 (111.44); 18 head, 750 to 783 lbs., 101.00 to 111.00 (110.25); 12 head, 855 to 879 lbs., 100.00 to 105.00 (103.78); 1 head, 985 lbs., 78.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 303 to 348 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (131.77); 11 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (122.05); 16 head, 410 to 445 lbs., 120.00 to 133.00 (126.43); 26 head, 470 to 498 lbs., 117.00 to 127.00 (124.16); 21 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 115.00 to 119.00 (116.74); 30 head, 560 to 598 lbs., 113.00 to 119.00 (115.76); 15 head, 600 to 620 lbs., 100.00 to 109.00 (105.91); 13 head, 655 to 680 lbs., 100.00 to 108.00 (104.85); 7 head, 705 to 738 lbs., 100.00 to 103.00 (100.41); 2 head, 750 to 765 lbs., 90.00 to 93.00 (91.49). Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 345 lbs., 120.00; 1 head, 430 lbs., 119.00; 4 head, 460 to 485 lbs., 110.00 to 118.00 (114.23); 3 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 100.00 to 110.00 (103.53); 4 head, 550 to 575 lbs., 100.00 to 110.00 (105.52); 1 head, 735 lbs., 92.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 245 lbs., 155.00 unweaned; 4 head, 313 to 328 lbs., 131.00 to 140.00 (135.39); 4 head, 350 to 390 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (132.82); 13 head, 410 to 435 lbs., 135.00 to 141.00 (137.84); 23 head, 470 to 490 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (139.93); 16 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 127.00 to 135.00 (131.86); 16 head, 552 to 590 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (123.86); 23 head, 610 to 635 lbs., 113.00 to 123.00 (120.82); 13 head, 651 to 671 lbs., 114.00 to 122.00 (118.10); 2 head, 710 to 735 lbs., 100.00 to 111.00 (105.40); 2 head, 760 lbs., 107.50; 5 head, 813 to 838 lbs., 100.00 to 101.00 (100.61); 2 head, 885 lbs., 95.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 375 to 390 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (127.55); 2 head, 435 to 440 lbs., 125.00 to 132.00 (128.48); 17 head, 465 to 495 lbs., 120.00 to 135.00 (129.23); 7 head, 505 to 535 lbs., 115.00 to 120.00 (119.27); 10 head, 563 to 590 lbs., 105.00 to 115.00 (111.93); 4 head, 620 to 630 lbs., 110.00 to 111.00 (110.25); 6 head, 650 to 680 lbs., 100.00 to 111.00 (108.64). Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 505 to 510 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (112.51); 2 head, 590 lbs., 110.00;
1 head, 645 lbs., 70.00; 2 head, 695 lbs., 90.00 to 100.00 (95.00).
