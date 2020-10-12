Southern Oklahoma Livestock, Ada, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,607 head of feeder cattle selling on Sept. 30, compared to 1,387 head on Sept. 23 and 1,991 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the steers were mostly steady and weighing over 550 pounds and those under 550 pounds were mixed with instances of $11 to $15 higher. The heifers weighing over 350 pounds were mostly selling $6 to $10 higher. The demand was good to very good. The quality was average to good with a few attractive. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 35% steers, 41% was heifers and 24% was bulls. The feeder cattle weighing supply over 600 pounds was 23%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 220 to 222 lbs., 190.00 to 200.00 (197.52); 5 head, 300 to 320 lbs., 185.00 to 195.00 (189.24); 1 head, 310 lbs., 208.00 thin fleshed; 4 head, 350 to 370 lbs., 185.00 to 192.50 (190.55); 5 head, 350 to 378 lbs., 171.00 to 179.00 (174.49) unweaned; 39 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 160.00 to 172.00 (165.63); 62 head, 457 to 485 lbs., 149.00 to 158.00 (153.46); 8 head, 453 lbs., 166.00 thin fleshed; 41 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 142.00 to 154.00 (146.84); 12 head, 505 lbs., 160.00 thin fleshed; 106 head, 550 to 597 lbs., 134.00 to 145.00 (136.47); 48 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 129.00 to 136.00 (133.36); 71 head, 653 to 698 lbs., 126.00 to 136.00 (130.54); 46 head, 717 to 746 lbs., 129.00 to 137.00 (132.14); 9 head, 805 to 845 lbs., 122.00 to 126.00 (123.11). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 301 lbs., 156.00; 18 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 163.00 to 167.50 (163.29); 17 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 145.00 to 159.00 (152.65); 15 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 138.00 to 146.00 (143.32); 69 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 133.00 to 142.00 (138.00); 33 head, 562 to 595 lbs., 122.00 to 133.00 (128.45); 7 head, 620 to 640 lbs., 124.50 to 125.00 (124.64); 3 head, 670 to 678 lbs., 120.00 to 124.00 (122.68); 12 head, 704 to 748 lbs., 120.00 to 126.00 (122.79); 1 head, 770 lbs., 115.00; 3 head, 800 lbs., 112.00; 2 head, 868 lbs., 116.00; 1 head, 905 lbs., 109.00; 1 head, 960 lbs., 110.00; 8 head, 1003 to 1035 lbs., 105.00 to 110.00 (108.09); 1 head, 1055 lbs., 104.00. Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 388 lbs., 146.00; 4 head, 499 lbs., 135.00; 9 head, 525 to 536 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (122.19); 8 head, 661 lbs., 80.00; 3 head, 777 lbs., 70.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 265 to 295 lbs., 142.50 to 150.00 (146.14); 17 head, 305 to 345 lbs., 143.00 to 153.00 (149.59); 32 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 142.50 to 151.00 (146.08); 8 head, 361 lbs., 157.00 thin fleshed; 119 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 136.00 to 150.00 (140.08); 12 head, 405 lbs., 152.00 to 153.00 (152.08) thin fleshed; 109 head, 455 to 498 lbs., 130.00 to 139.00 (135.61); 123 head, 500 to 542 lbs., 123.50 to 134.50 (128.43); 115 head, 553 to 595 lbs., 118.00 to 128.00 (123.01); 69 head, 600 to 643 lbs., 114.00 to 124.00 (118.09); 9 head, 610 to 617 lbs., 126.00 to 129.00 (128.67) thin fleshed; 37 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 112.00 to 122.00 (118.04); 6 head, 705 to 740 lbs., 110.00 to 121.00 (111.78); 21 head, 709 to 712 lbs., 123.00 to 130.00 (129.00) thin fleshed; 6 head, 750 to 763 lbs., 109.00 to 117.00 (114.34); 1 head, 835 lbs., 106.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 295 lbs., 138.00; 12 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 138.00 to 142.00 (140.05); 31 head, 365 to 397 lbs., 126.00 to 140.00 (134.37); 40 head, 403 to 445 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (130.60); 10 head, 460 to 498 lbs., 119.00 to 128.00 (122.95); 10 head, 520 to 540 lbs., 117.00 to 122.00 (119.59); 8 head, 585 to 593 lbs., 112.00 to 117.00 (113.76); 1 head, 650 lbs., 110.00; 3 head, 738 lbs., 109.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 260 to 285 lbs., 201.00 to 217.50 (207.93); 9 head, 300 to 335 lbs., 185.00 to 197.50 (189.81); 2 head, 305 lbs., 207.50 to 212.50 (210.00) thin fleshed; 23 head, 352 to 388 lbs., 169.00 to 179.00 (177.52); 34 head, 405 to 430 lbs., 155.00 to 167.00 (161.81); 81 head, 450 to 488 lbs., 143.00 to 153.00 (147.38); 67 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (135.34); 69 head, 552 to 597 lbs., 125.00 to 138.00 (131.27); 22 head, 603 to 640 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (124.72); 17 head, 657 to 690 lbs., 117.00 to 125.00 (120.30); 23 head, 710 to 737 lbs., 115.00 to 124.00 (120.40); 6 head, 760 to 795 lbs., 104.00 to 109.00 (108.14); 4 head, 805 to 840 lbs., 105.00 to 108.00 (106.99); 1 head, 925 lbs., 107.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 258 to 285 lbs., 172.00 to 187.50 (183.33); 10 head, 305 to 345 lbs., 170.00 to 180.00 (178.35); 32 head, 351 to 395 lbs., 141.00 to 167.00 (159.44); 16 head, 403 to 445 lbs., 146.00 to 153.00 (150.63); 10 head, 470 to 497 lbs., 139.00 to 142.00 (140.32); 8 head, 525 to 544 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (123.77); 2 head, 585 to 590 lbs., 119.00 to 122.00 (120.51); 6 head, 617 to 648 lbs., 111.00 to 119.00 (115.10); 6 head, 665 to 685 lbs., 112.00 to 114.00 (113.50); 2 head, 715 lbs., 112.00; 2 head, 915 to 935 lbs., 89.00 to 91.00 (90.01). Medium and large frame 2, 12 head, 410 to 445 lbs., 128.00 to 140.00 (132.36).
