Southern Oklahoma Livestock Auction, Ada, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,792 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 20, compared to 2,900 head on Jan. 13 and 1,643 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the steers were selling $2 to $4 higher. The heifers were steady to $4 higher. The demand was good. The quality was average to good. Light rain and cooler temperatures moved in across the trade area on Wednesday. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 40% steers, 46% was heifers and 14% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 24%.
