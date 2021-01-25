Southern Oklahoma Livestock Auction, Ada, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,900 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 13, compared to 2,364 head on Jan. 6 and 2,981 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing under 600 pounds were mostly selling $2 to $5 higher and those over 600 pounds were selling $2 to $6 lower. The heifers were mostly steady to $4 lower with instances up to $8 lower for heifers weighing over 650 pounds. The demand was good to very good. The quality was good. The corn prices continue to rise, which lowers the demand for feeder cattle. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 48% steers, 42% was heifers and 10% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 31%.
