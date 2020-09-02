Southern Oklahoma Livestock, Ada, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,677 head of feeder cattle selling on Aug. 19, compared to 1,790 head on Aug. 12 and 820 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the steers were mostly selling $2 to $6 higher. The heifers were steady to $4 higher, with instance of $7 to $8 higher. The demand was very good. The quality was good to very good. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 46% steers, 41% was heifers and 13% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 37%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 210 to 235 lbs., 190.00 to 200.00 (194.72); 1 head, 240 lbs., 187.50 unweaned; 7 head, 271 to 297 lbs., 205.00 to 207.00 (205.90); 6 head, 255 to 298 lbs., 182.00 to 192.50 (186.11) unweaned; 7 head, 303 to 313 lbs., 197.50 to 198.00 (197.71); 3 head, 340 lbs., 185.00 unweaned; 24 head, 353 to 395 lbs., 173.00 to 182.50 (176.15); 1 head, 390 lbs., 207.50 thin fleshed; 29 head, 405 to 443 lbs., 160.00 to 170.00 (165.56); 19 head, 408 to 427 lbs., 173.00 to 176.00 (174.20) thin fleshed; 64 head, 458 to 490 lbs., 158.00 to 167.00 (164.28); 45 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 154.00 to 164.00 (157.94); 76 head, 555 to 593 lbs., 143.50 to 153.00 (149.49); 48 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 142.50 to 153.00 (147.35); 103 head, 650 to 683 lbs., 140.00 to 149.00 (144.59); 7 head, 730 to 742 lbs., 137.50 to 140.00 (138.64); 30 head, 755 to 798 lbs., 133.00 to 140.00 (139.19); 1 head, 820 lbs., 133.00; 12 head, 850 to 868 lbs., 131.00 to 133.50 (132.75). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 277 lbs., 177.00 unweaned; 2 head, 320 lbs., 160.00; 7 head, 370 to 380 lbs., 152.00 to 165.00 (154.39); 7 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 146.00 to 159.00 (151.07); 7 head, 470 to 498 lbs., 150.00 to 155.00 (152.40); 25 head, 510 to 547 lbs., 140.00 to 153.00 (146.39); 6 head, 568 to 595 lbs., 135.00 to 143.00 (140.64); 29 head, 612 to 649 lbs., 136.00 to 140.00 (138.50); 9 head, 653 to 692 lbs., 134.00 to 138.00 (136.18); 8 head, 705 to 740 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (126.99). Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 430 lbs., 140.00; 3 head, 450 lbs., 137.00; 4 head, 523 lbs., 130.00; 2 head, 610 lbs., 125.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 240 to 245 lbs., 155.00 to 162.00 (158.48); 5 head, 250 to 277 lbs., 160.00 to 170.00 (165.04); 23 head, 300 to 340 lbs., 158.00 to 166.00 (159.61); 37 head, 353 to 395 lbs., 146.00 to 156.00 (152.40); 49 head, 405 to 448 lbs., 143.00 to 154.00 (148.75); 69 head, 450 to 499 lbs., 134.00 to 144.50 (139.44); 9 head, 453 to 470 lbs., 148.00 thin fleshed; 42 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (135.29); 110 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 130.00 to 141.00 (137.65); 73 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 130.00 to 139.00 (135.71); 31 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 129.00 to 137.00 (134.27); 23 head, 700 to 722 lbs., 122.00 to 132.00 (128.75); 5 head, 780 to 786 lbs., 121.00 to 126.00 (121.99); 1 head, 835 lbs., 120.00; 3 head, 912 lbs., 104.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 295 lbs., 145.00; 12 head, 310 to 348 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (150.87); 3 head, 360 to 398 lbs., 130.00 to 142.00 (133.74); 5 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 135.00 to 139.00 (136.57); 2 head, 520 to 545 lbs., 126.00 to 129.00 (127.54); 2 head, 550 to 575 lbs., 126.00 to 128.00 (127.02); 9 head, 619 to 645 lbs., 123.00 to 127.50 (125.98); 3 head, 660 to 690 lbs., 120.00 to 126.00 (123.97); 3 head, 700 to 730 lbs., 120.00; 2 head, 795 lbs., 115.00; 8 head, 1153 lbs., 70.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 328 lbs., 194.00; 12 head, 375 to 397 lbs., 174.00 to 180.00 (175.24); 21 head, 418 to 445 lbs., 160.00 to 170.00 (166.69); 16 head, 450 to 497 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (154.26); 17 head, 505 to 543 lbs., 141.00 to 145.00 (142.44); 12 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 131.00 to 140.00 (132.94); 25 head, 600 to 630 lbs., 129.00 to 138.00 (133.66); 22 head, 650 to 679 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (132.52); 7 head, 705 to 711 lbs., 124.00 to 129.00 (127.00); 9 head, 750 to 785 lbs., 109.00 to 119.00 (114.76); 1 head, 970 lbs., 90.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 383 lbs., 147.00; 3 head, 445 lbs., 158.00; 2 head, 463 lbs., 147.00; 2 head, 545 lbs., 130.00; 4 head, 610 to 628 lbs., 125.00; 2 head, 688 lbs., 120.00; 7 head, 705 to 748 lbs., 110.00 to 116.00 (113.66).
