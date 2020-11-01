Southern Oklahoma Livestock Auction, Ada, Oklahoma, reported 2,082 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 14, compared to 1,883 head on Oct. 7 and 2,243 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the steers were mixed mostly selling $2 to $5 lower, except those 500 to 600 pounds were selling $2 to $4 higher. The heifers were selling $2 to $3 lower. The quality was average. The demand was good. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 30% steers, 43% was heifers and 26% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 22%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 19 head, 301 to 340 lbs., 171.00 to 181.00 (179.10); 20 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 164.00 to 173.00 (168.78); 15 head, 411 to 440 lbs., 157.00 to 161.00 (159.45); 19 head, 410 to 442 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (146.39) unweaned; 40 head, 450 to 491 lbs., 149.00 to 159.00 (153.91); 39 head, 503 to 530 lbs., 140.00 to 149.00 (144.45); 42 head, 556 to 588 lbs., 133.00 to 142.00 (138.30); 27 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 124.00 to 134.00 (127.59); 39 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 120.00 to 130.50 (125.66); 17 head, 702 to 733 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (122.94); 16 head, 755 to 777 lbs., 120.00 to 135.00 (128.78); 5 head, 805 to 820 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (122.79); 3 head, 855 to 885 lbs., 110.00 to 119.00 (114.63). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 325 to 332 lbs., 160.00 to 170.00 (167.54); 13 head, 380 to 393 lbs., 140.00 to 160.00 (152.17); 8 head, 403 to 428 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (134.83); 24 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 128.00 to 148.00 (141.82); 33 head, 505 to 547 lbs., 119.50 to 136.00 (127.53); 47 head, 555 to 590 lbs., 110.00 to 131.00 (126.55); 40 head, 600 to 637 lbs., 110.00 to 123.50 (119.92); 11 head, 655 to 698 lbs., 110.00 to 118.00 (113.85); 2 head, 725 to 730 lbs., 115.00. 11 head, 754 to 795 lbs., 115.00 to 120.00 (118.73).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 277 to 298 lbs., 129.00 to 135.00 (131.76) unweaned; 17 head, 330 to 340 lbs., 149.00 to 159.00 (153.94); 26 head, 305 to 347 lbs., 139.00 to 147.50 (141.73) unweaned; 50 head, 355 to 398 lbs., 138.00 to 148.00 (144.49); 26 head, 350 to 394 lbs., 128.00 to 137.50 (134.44) unweaned; 48 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 138.00 to 148.00 (141.64); 47 head, 450 to 499 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (133.59); 74 head, 501 to 543 lbs., 122.00 to 138.00 (125.80); 56 head, 555 to 591 lbs., 114.00 to 124.00 (119.60); 55 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 112.00 to 122.00 (117.31); 9 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 108.00 to 118.00 (114.70); 8 head, 707 to 730 lbs., 109.00 to 114.00 (111.36); 3 head, 785 lbs., 120.50; 3 head, 802 lbs., 118.00; 7 head, 958 lbs., 108.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 21 head, 312 to 345 lbs., 125.00 to 136.00 (131.20); 11 head, 360 to 384 lbs., 120.00 to 126.00 (122.61); 69 head, 405 to 447 lbs., 120.00 to 137.00 (130.75); 57 head, 450 to 499 lbs., 115.00 to 129.00 (124.36); 45 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 109.00 to 121.00 (118.09); 17 head, 555 to 598 lbs., 105.00 to 112.00 (109.62); 22 head, 610 to 643 lbs., 104.00 to 110.00 (107.38); 16 head, 650 to 684 lbs., 100.00 to 107.00 (103.33); 2 head, 705 to 740 lbs., 100.00; 1 head, 750 lbs., 109.00; 3 head, 1043 lbs., 91.00. Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 427 lbs., 115.00; 5 head, 493 to 495 lbs., 111.00 to 113.00 (112.20).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 260 to 288 lbs., 170.00 to 175.00 (172.82); 11 head 310 to 318 lbs., 174.00 to 182.00 (177.27); 26 head, 305 to 341 lbs., 160.00 to 170.00 (165.50) unweaned; 6 head, 365 to 372 lbs., 170.00 to 180.00 (172.31); 18 head, 360 to 398 lbs., 160.00 to 168.00 (164.00) unweaned; 35 head, 403 to 440 lbs., 150.00 to 165.00 (159.22); 29 head, 452 to 498 lbs., 132.00 to 142.00 (138.03); 64 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 120.00 to 135.00 (124.08); 40 head, 550 to 580 lbs., 120.00 to 135.00 (123.84); 23 head, 605 to 628 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (119.22); 16 head, 655 to 692 lbs., 110.00 to 114.00 (111.50); 14 head, 715 to 740 lbs., 110.00 to 128.00 (115.99); 1 head, 765 lbs., 105.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 255 to 275 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (152.80); 3 head, 305 lbs., 146.00; 10 head, 353 to 390 lbs., 145.00 to 157.00 (150.72); 49 head, 400 to 446 lbs., 135.00 to 147.00 (141.32); 9 head, 483 to 497 lbs., 128.00 to 131.00 (129.45); 12 head, 513 to 535 lbs., 110.00 to 119.00 (117.29); 9 head, 550 to 588 lbs., 110.00 to 119.00 (113.80); 10 head, 625 to 645 lbs., 104.00 to 114.00 (111.15); 2 head, 660 to 665 lbs., 105.00 to 108.00 (106.49); 2 head, 715 to 735 lbs., 104.00 to 105.00 (104.51). Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 273 lbs., 135.00; 14 head, 362 to 386 lbs., 139.00 to 140.00 (139.56); 10 head, 423 to 435 lbs., 130.00 to 131.00 (130.51)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.