Southern Oklahoma Livestock, Ada, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 834 head of feeder cattle selling on Sept. 2, compared to 2,816 head on Aug. 26 and 1,441 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the steers and heifers were not enough receipts for a comparable market trend but a lower undertone was noted. The steers weighing 300 to 400 pounds were selling $3 higher on light receipts. The demand was average and the quality was plain to average. Heavy rainfall and cooler temperatures have swept across the trade area. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 37% steers, 49% was heifers and 14% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 14%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 240 lbs., 200.00; 7 head, 270 to 285 lbs., 182.50 to 187.50 (186.09); 5 head, 250 to 288 lbs., 168.00 to 172.50 (168.80) unweaned; 6 head, 303 to 340 lbs., 195.00 to 205.00 (197.08); 3 head, 300 to 330 lbs., 189.00 to 192.50 (190.09) unweaned; 9 head, 355 to 388 lbs., 179.00 to 185.00 (183.34); 19 head, 402 to 446 lbs., 164.00 to 174.00 (165.96); 47 head, 467 to 494 lbs., 142.00 to 156.00 (145.40); 35 head, 503 to 546 lbs., 147.00 to 157.00 (151.88); 35 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 135.00 to 144.00 (137.76); 10 head, 603 to 645 lbs., 133.00 to 137.00 (135.37); 9 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (128.73); 1 head, 735 lbs., 120.00; 1 head, 800 lbs., 112.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 328 lbs., 166.00; 18 head, 361 to 398 lbs., 150.00 to 167.00 (155.74); 17 head, 404 to 448 lbs., 156.00 to 158.00 (156.96); 18 head, 515 to 545 lbs., 125.00 to 138.00 (132.68).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 14 head, 258 to 293 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (148.51); 8 head, 305 to 346 lbs., 142.00 to 152.00 (143.86); 42 head, 352 to 398 lbs., 140.00 to 149.00 (145.50); 70 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 136.00 to 145.00 (139.81); 30 head, 450 to 499 lbs., 128.00 to 140.00 (130.89); 38 head, 508 to 549 lbs., 123.00 to 132.00 (126.84); 35 head, 555 to 590 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (124.28); 32 head, 600 to 636 lbs., 118.00 to 129.00 (124.87); 15 head, 650 to 696 lbs., 116.00 to 125.50 (119.88); 3 head, 700 to 735 lbs., 116.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 315 to 333 lbs., 136.00 to 139.00 (136.96); 7 head, 410 to 443 lbs., 119.00 to 125.00 (122.37); 3 head, 492 lbs., 124.00; 15 head, 500 to 543 lbs., 107.00 to 120.00 (112.58); 4 head, 605 to 623 lbs., 105.00 to 107.50 (106.89); 2 head, 663 lbs., 111.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 235 to 245 lbs., 177.50 to 180.00 (178.72); 2 head, 328 lbs., 185.00; 6 head, 360 to 368 lbs., 181.00 to 190.00 (185.45); 11 head, 430 to 448 lbs., 154.00 to 162.50 (158.48); 12 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 138.00 to 147.00 (140.93); 6 head, 510 to 538 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (137.88); 24 head, 555 to 588 lbs., 128.00 to 139.00 (134.53); 11 head, 602 to 640 lbs., l25.00 to 134.00 (131.53); 3 head, 655 to 658 lbs., 129.00 to 132.50 (130.16); 1 head, 730 lbs., 112.00; 1 head, 750 lbs., 114.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 305 to 328 lbs., 140.00 to 142.50 (141.91) unweaned; 5 head, 408 to 432 lbs., 140.00 to 146.00 (142.32); 3 head, 573 to 580 lbs., 115.00 to 120.00 (118.32). Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 930 lbs., 90.00; 1 head, 975 lbs., 91.00; 1 head, 1195 lbs., 74.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.