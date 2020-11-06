Southern Oklahoma Livestock Auction, Ada, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,059 head of feeder cattle were selling on Oct. 21, compared to 2,082 head on Oct. 14 and 3,241 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the steers were selling $2 to $5 lower. The heifers were selling $3 to $7 lower. There were sharper declines for short weaned steers and heifers. The quality was fair to good. The demand was good for longer weaned steers and heifers. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 36% steers, 44% was heifers and 19% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 23%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 267 to 285 lbs., 165.00 to 175.00 (170.87); 4 head, 335 to 345 lbs., 160.00 to 168.00 (162.27); 14 head, 350 to 394 lbs., 156.00 to 164.00 (159.10); 19 head, 358 to 390 lbs., 167.50 to 178.00 (171.16) thin fleshed; 38 head, 400 to 440 lbs., 150.00 to 159.00 (153.43); 8 head, 400 to 403 lbs., 169.00 to 174.00 (172.24) thin fleshed; 65 head, 450 to 493 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (144.93); 3 head, 455 lbs., 153.00 to 155.00 (154.33) thin fleshed; 63 head, 505 to 549 lbs., 133.00 to 142.00 (138.60); 35 head, 502 to 511 lbs., 146.00 to 149.00 (147.20) thin fleshed; 80 head, 555 to 590 lbs., 128.00 to 137.50 (132.51); 16 head, 564 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (142.50) thin fleshed; 54 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 119.00 to 127.50 (123.62); 16 head, 600 lbs., 135.00 thin fleshed; 18 head, 650 to 696 lbs., 121.00 to 129.00 (126.07); 7 head, 728 to 745 lbs., 120.00 to 129.00 (123.04); 5 head, 760 to 783 lbs., 118.00 to 128.50 (122.13); 1 head, 810 lbs., 116.00; 1 head, 895 lbs., 117.00; 5 head, 905 to 930 lbs., 120.00 to 121.00 (120.80); 1 head, 975 lbs., 114.00; 1 head, 1035 lbs., 114.00; 2 head, 1075 to 1085 lbs., 105.00 to 110.00 (107.49). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 280 to 285 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (156.71); 3 head, 333 to 345 lbs., 154.00 to 155.00 (154.34); 9 head, 350 to 380 lbs., 143.00 to 150.00 (148.09); 10 head, 415 to 445 lbs., 142.00 to 148.00 (144.61); 9 head, 455 to 490 lbs., 130.00 to 139.00 (134.57); 18 head, 505 to 549 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (127.53); 27 head, 553 to 598 lbs., 120.00 to 126.50 (123.20); 5 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 106.00 to 116.00 (111.00); 15 head, 652 to 695 lbs., 105.00 to 115.00 (110.17); 9 head, 700 to 723 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (111.78); 5 head, 775 to 785 lbs., 111.00 to 114.00 (111.59). Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 338 lbs., 131.00; 1 head, 445 lbs., 133.00; 3 head, 475 to 495 lbs., 123.00 to 125.00 (124.31); 7 head, 527 to 548 lbs., 110.00 to 117.00 (114.94); 11 head, 573 to 574 lbs., 91.00 to 114.00 (101.44); 3 head, 637 lbs., 105.50; 2 head, 723 lbs., 95.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 270 to 282 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (139.22); 2 head, 268 lbs., 150.00 thin fleshed; 30 head, 315 to 345 lbs., 130.00 to 144.00 (136.98); 37 head, 350 to 399 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (135.46); 20 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 144.00 to 146.00 (145.78) thin fleshed; 48 head, 401 to 435 lbs., 129.00 to 139.00 (135.19); 9 head, 405 lbs., 141.00 thin fleshed; 73 head, 453 to 495 lbs., 123.00 to 132.00 (126.71); 3 head, 453 lbs., 139.00 thin fleshed; 70 head, 500 to 536 lbs., 117.00 to 127.00 (121.43); 57 head, 554 to 595 lbs., 103.00 to 111.00 (108.48); 16 head, 554 lbs., 120.00 thin fleshed; 33 head, 602 to 640 lbs., 100.00 to 110.00 (103.96); 8 head, 627 lbs., 118.50 thin fleshed; 15 head, 650 to 665 lbs., 104.00 to 113.00 (108.46); 3 head, 687 lbs., 118.50 thin fleshed; 9 head, 700 to 728 lbs., 102.00 to 112.00 (108.05); 4 head, 765 to 775 lbs., 96.00 to 100.00 (98.50); 32 head, 758 lbs., 115.25 fancy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 263 to 298 lbs., 130.00; 10 head, 310 to 345 lbs., 120.00 to 129.00 (122.88); 9 head, 355 to 390 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (123.76); 59 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 110.00 to 127.00 (119.86); 42 head, 450 to 499 lbs., 110.00 to 121.00 (117.55); 62 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 105.00 to 116.50 (110.68); 16 head, 550 to 592 lbs., 90.00 to 100.00 (97.20); 11 head, 605 to 640 lbs., 90.00 to 96.00 (92.75); 26 head, 650 to 682 lbs., 99.00 to 102.00 (99.92); 2 head, 720 to 725 lbs., 85.00; 2 head, 755 to 765 lbs., 89.00 to 90.00 (89.50). Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 325 lbs., 115.00; 2 head, 438 lbs., 100.00; 1 head, 480 lbs., 100.00; 4 head, 503 to 540 lbs., 98.00 to 103.00 (100.06); 3 head, 643 lbs., 85.00; 3 head, 943 lbs., 92.00; 1 head, 975 lbs., 90.00; 1 head, 1095 lbs., 83.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 230 lbs., 187.50; 2 head, 285 lbs., 160.00; 6 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 155.00 to 160.00 (158.92); 1 head, 335 lbs., 180.00 thin fleshed; 3 head, 355 to 380 lbs., 153.00 to 160.00 (155.71); 10 head, 353 to 395 lbs., 165.00 to 169.00 (167.25) thin fleshed; 24 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 141.00 to 151.00 (147.76); 6 head, 400 to 433 lbs., 156.00 to 157.50 (156.47) thin fleshed; 30 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 133.00 to 142.00 (137.64); 9 head, 457 to 476 lbs., 144.00 to 149.00 (145.62) thin fleshed; 42 head, 502 to 545 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (129.21); 2 head, 515 lbs., 139.00 thin fleshed; 28 head, 555 to 593 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (117.46); 26 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 110.00 to 122.00 (112.85); 16 head, 650 to 682 lbs., 103.00 to 114.00 (106.49); 13 head, 703 to 743 lbs., 90.00 to 100.00 (92.83); 1 head, 845 lbs., 102.00; 1 head, 860 lbs., 100.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 270 to 283 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (144.90); 9 head, 330 to 348 lbs., 140.00 to 146.00 (143.21); 12 head, 352 to 395 lbs., 135.00 to 142.00 (139.32); 16 head, 408 to 448 lbs., 125.00 to 145.00 (132.20); 7 head, 455 to 493 lbs., 123.00 to 130.00 (124.99); 14 head, 505 to 547 lbs., 110.00 to 124.00 (119.13); 5 head, 550 to 585 lbs., 89.00 to 100.00 (95.44); 11 head, 610 to 645 lbs., 101.00 to 106.00 (104.53); 7 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 90.00 to 100.00 (93.32); 3 head, 717 lbs., 90.00; 2 head, 765 lbs., 90.00; 3 head, 823 to 830 lbs., 91.00 to 99.00 (93.68); 1 head, 940 lbs., 90.00; 2 head, 1005 lbs., 70.00.
