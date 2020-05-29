Southern Oklahoma Livestock Auction, Ada, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,371 head of feeder cattle selling on May 20, compared to 375 head on May 13 and 516 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder cattle and calves were not well tested with last week’s light receipts and a lower undertone was noted. The supply included several unweaned calves and bulls. The demand was mostly moderate. The quality was average. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 47% steers, 42% was heifers and 10% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 29%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 258 to 288 lbs., 180.00 to 199.00 (185.65); 4 head, 310 to 343 lbs., 164.00 to 177.00 (171.48); 35 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 150.00 to 172.00 (166.20); 51 head, 404 to 445 lbs., 144.00 to 163.00 (155.88); 59 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 146.00 to 164.00 (156.69); 95 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 136.00 to 159.00 (148.06); 62 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 133.00 to 151.00 (141.62); 36 head, 603 to 641 lbs., 129.00 to 139.00 (133.41); 4 head, 646 lbs., 125.00 full; 24 head, 650 to 699 lbs., 122.50 to 138.00 (132.03); 33 head, 702 to 748 lbs., 120.00 to 129.00 (124.22); 26 head, 783 to 796 lbs., 117.00 to 123.50 (120.83); 17 head, 818 to 836 lbs., 106.00 to 115.00 (113.95); 1 head, 1060 lbs., 85.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 554 lbs., 139.00; 3 head, 660 lbs., 125.00; 10 head, 655 lbs., 125.00 thin fleshed; 3 head, 728 lbs., 120.00 thin fleshed; 5 head, 854 lbs., 105.00. Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 385 lbs., 135.00; 3 head, 410 to 430 lbs., 120.00 to 148.00 (129.26); 2 head, 475 to 480 lbs., 130.00 to 147.00 (138.46); 2 head, 505 to 520 lbs., 115.00; 4 head, 550 to 585 lbs., 115.00 to 132.00 (123.41); 2 head, 608 lbs., 130.00; 3 head, 655 lbs., 115.00; 1 head, 815 lbs., 110.00. Large frame 1, 3 head, 842 lbs., 103.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large 1 frame, 4 head, 235 to 243 lbs., 165.00 to 175.00 (167.44); 42 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 150.00 to 167.00 (164.43); 16 head, 350 to 396 lbs., 145.00 to 160.00 (153.39); 47 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 135.00 to 157.00 (148.30); 71 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 130.00 to 146.00 (137.21); 96 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 121.00 to 138.00 (131.25); 20 head, 555 to 598 lbs., 115.00 to 131.00 (120.53); 56 head, 600 to 634 lbs., 115.00 to 121.00 (119.29); 5 head, 655 to 677 lbs., 104.00 to 105.00 (104.61); 6 head, 655 to 658 lbs., 109.00 to 112.50 (110.16) replacement; 24 head, 715 to 726 lbs., 99.00 to 110.00 (107.81); 8 head, 744 lbs., 115.00 replacement. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 450 lbs., 129.00; 9 head, 510 to 521 lbs., 125.00 to 126.00 (125.11); 3 head, 515 lbs., 134.00 thin fleshed; 4 head, 554 lbs., 120.00. Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 360 lbs., 157.00; 5 head, 415 to 425 lbs., 110.00 to 135.00 (129.96); 2 head, 498 lbs., 121.00; 6 head, 505 to 530 lbs., 120.00 to 132.00 (124.05); 2 head, 560 to 565 lbs., 124.00 to 125.00 (124.50); 2 head, 680 lbs., 111.00 thin fleshed; 9 head, 710 to 745 lbs., 94.00 to 105.00 (97.84); 4 head, 808 lbs., 98.00; 4 head, 883 lbs., 100.00. Medium and large frame 3, 1 head, 560 lbs., 115.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 328 to 335 lbs., 175.00 to 192.00 (183.59); 4 head, 350 to 380 lbs., 139.00 to 169.00 (161.03); 17 head, 427 to 446 lbs., 150.00 to 168.00 (163.60); 17 head, 465 to 499 lbs., 141.00 to 150.00 (146.98); 28 head, 515 to 540 lbs., 130.00 to 154.00 (144.13); 12 head, 558 to 593 lbs., 125.00 to 144.00 (132.69); 7 head, 615 to 645 lbs., 125.00 to 133.00 (128.13); 3 head, 660 to 685 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (113.37); 3 head, 735 lbs., 110.50; 1 head, 755 lbs., 105.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 555 lbs., 147.00; 3 head, 623 lbs., 129.00. Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 520 lbs., 125.00; 1 head, 560 lbs., 135.00; 4 head, 711 lbs., 115.00; 1 head, 750 lbs., 105.00; 1 head, 865 lbs., 90.00.
