Southern Oklahoma Livestock, Ada, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,260 head of feeder cattle selling on July 22, compared to 1,338 head on July 15 and 1,787 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the steers were selling $2 to $5 higher. The heifers were selling $4 to $7 higher. The demand was good to very good. The quality was good. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 46% steers, 41% was heifers and 13% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 35%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight,
5 head, 230 lbs., 225.00; 3 head, 262 lbs., 189.00; 8 head, 300 to 335 lbs., 165.00 to 188.00 (172.94); 11 head, 305 to 340 lbs., 144.00 to 160.00 (151.85) unweaned; 31 head, 350 to 388 lbs., 160.00 to 173.00 (168.12); 5 head, 390 to 396 lbs., 144.00 to 145.00 (144.20) unweaned; 54 head, 400 to 446 lbs., 150.00 to 166.00 (159.01); 16 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 150.00 to 166.00 (156.59); 10 head, 470 to 494 lbs., 136.00 to 140.00 (137.59) unweaned; 66 head, 509 to 548 lbs., 145.00 to 157.00 (152.34); 14 head, 550 to 585 lbs., 142.00 to 156.00 (149.34); 22 head, 600 to 642 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (141.14); 39 head, 652 to 698 lbs., 130.00 to 145.00 (137.63); 11 head, 700 to 742 lbs., 131.00 to 136.00 (133.78); 16 head, 750 to 795 lbs., 130.00 to 136.00 (131.67); 10 head, 820 to 848 lbs., 123.00 to 126.00 (123.81); 2 head, 865 lbs., 110.00 to 111.00 (110.50); 5 head, 1000 to 1043 lbs., 84.00 to 91.00 (87.83). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 393 lbs., 140.00; 11 head, 410 to 445 lbs., 137.00 to 149.00 (143.73); 16 head, 455 to 485 lbs., 130.00 to 147.00 (144.89); 20 head, 511 to 545 lbs., 129.00 to 143.00 (136.46); 26 head, 550 to 592 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (134.50); 15 head, 604 to 605 lbs., 125.00 to 127.00 (125.53); 19 head, 651 to 695 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (126.23); 3 head, 700 to 710 lbs., 120.00; 10 head, 771 lbs., 121.00. Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 420 lbs., 127.00; 1 head, 550 lbs., 119.00; 1 head, 645 lbs., 128.00; 1 head, 730 lbs., 110.00; 1 head, 830 lbs., 105.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 310 to 347 lbs., 145.00 to 159.00 (149.59); 1 head, 345 lbs., 142.00 unweaned; 30 head, 353 to 393 lbs., 140.00 to 159.00 (147.87); 7 head, 370 to 398 lbs., 135.00 to 138.00 (135.55) unweaned; 15 head, 410 to 445 lbs., 140.00 to 154.00 (147.04); 30 head, 455 to 488 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (143.59); 76 head, 503 to 541 lbs., 130.00 to 139.00 (134.64); 23 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 126.00 to 137.00 (131.63); 54 head, 603 to 643 lbs., 128.00 to 137.50 (134.49); 30 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 122.00 to 130.00 (126.30); 30 head, 709 to 748 lbs., 124.00 to 130.00 (128.18); 21 head, 755 to 784 lbs., 121.00 to 128.50 (124.05); 3 head, 805 lbs., 108.00 to 116.00 (110.67); 2 head, 883 lbs., 105.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 405 to 440 lbs., 129.00 to 138.00 (135.37); 18 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 123.00 to 138.00 (134.80); 12 head, 505 to 541 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (125.83); 17 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (121.54); 17 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (119.07); 5 head, 655 to 675 lbs., 110.00 to 118.00 (115.39); 2 head, 705 to 730 lbs., 113.00 to 115.00 (114.02); 3 head, 770 to 795 lbs., 113.00 to 116.00 (114.68). Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 435 lbs., 119.00; 5 head, 520 to 545 lbs., 106.00 to 119.00 (114.79); 1 head, 565 lbs., 105.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 345 lbs., 139.00; 1 head, 385 lbs., 141.00; 14 head, 410 to 445 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (147.45); 29 head, 450 to 496 lbs., 135.00 to 147.00 (140.47); 14 head, 505 to 543 lbs., 134.00 to 138.00 (135.49); 18 head, 563 to 592 lbs., 128.00 to 139.00 (132.67); 9 head, 601 to 620 lbs., 130.00 to 132.00 (130.23); 12 head, 660 to 695 lbs., 118.50 to 128.00 (120.79); 4 head, 703 lbs., 120.00; 4 head, 770 to 780 lbs., 110.00; 2 head, 835 to 845 lbs., 101.00 to 108.00 (104.48). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 413 lbs., 125.00; 3 head, 473 to 480 lbs., 120.00; 2 head, 520 to 540 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (122.55); 8 head, 577 to 593 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (122.15); 5 head, 655 to 693 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (112.01).
